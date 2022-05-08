How Mavs' Defense Can Contain Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker Again

The Dallas Mavericks stepped up on defense in their Game 3 win to take down the Phoenix Suns. They’ll look to do it again in Game 4.

The Dallas Mavericks relied on strong defensive execution to achieve a 103-94 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3. Each of the Suns' players was contained below the 20-point threshold and forced 17 turnovers.

The Suns took a 2-0 series lead largely due to Paul scoring 14 of his 28 points in Game 2 during the fourth quarter alone. Paul and the rest of the Suns' offense pulled away late. Slowing him down naturally became a top priority given the stakes.

With Paul largely getting whatever he wanted in Game 2, there was a clear emphasis from the Mavericks to shake things up to make things harder on him. It worked, Paul racked up an uncharacteristic seven turnovers in the first half of Game 3.

“Switching, different defensive concepts, the big (guys) are going to have a chance, the smalls have a chance," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "The mediums have a chance. Everybody has a chance.”

With how rarely Paul looks to drive hard to the rim at 37-years-old, the Mavericks began to gamble by favoring taking away the pass to the rim roller in ball screening actions. With how reliant Paul is on using ball screens, disrupting his rhythm goes a long way.

Reggie Bullock shouldered a significant share of the responsibility guarding Paul in Game 3. He made it a point to stay active pressuring Paul's pass attempts in situations where it can create an advantage, whether in transition or after ball screen rejections.

“Reggie’s done this for us all season,” Kidd said. “He’s always been asked to guard one of the two best players. He never complains. He gives everything.”

There was a clear focus from the Mavericks' defense to not fall for decoy actions from the Suns, too. A strong example of this came when Spencer Dinwiddie identified a pin-in screen developing and jumped the pass.

Even when Paul used ball screens to get to his typical short-range pull-ups, the Mavericks more tightly contested his attempts in Game 3. The big defender — often Maxi Kleber — played close to the level and tracked him to the spot to make him work.

Much was made about how Paul looked to attack Doncic over and over in Game 3 using ball screens to draw the switch. Between a combination of foul trouble and involving Brunson more, Doncic had more energy left in the tank late to be more assertive when guarding Paul.

“We did a great job. Reggie and Doe-Doe, both of those guys are incredible on the defensive end," Doncic said. "They showed today once again. We got as they go on defense. And they did an amazing job.”

The decision from Jason Kidd to give playing time to Frank Ntilikina offered more on-ball defensive firepower to make Devin Booker and Paul work collectively. There was a long defender on both of the Suns' main threats throughout the game instead of allowing them to mismatch hunt.

Everybody’s ready,” Ntilikina said. “We’re always working together. If coach calls my name, definitely ready.

“He (Paul) has been doing this for so long. He’s one of the toughest guards in the league. The stuff he does, he does at an extremely high level. We’re going to try to deny him from the things he likes to do.”

With how Paul tends to allow the game to come to him through the first three quarters before taking over in clutch time, the Mavericks sought to contain Booker as well as they could. Having a competitive, long defender contesting jumpers or slowing him on his drive to allow help to rotate over were consistent themes.

The Mavericks rarely sat back and relaxed on defense throughout Game 3. There was a point to make Booker uncomfortable before making passes instead of allowing him to make a read and throw an accurate pass. The mobility of Dwight Powell went a long way in doing so.

By having a full unit of defenders the Mavericks trust on the floor, they were able to execute switches well. One play that stood out, in particular, was a ball screen Booker received from Mikal Bridges that ended with the defense breaking up a pass for a steal.

“We were active, our hands were active (and) we got deflections that led to steals,” Kidd said. “There was a carryover from Game 2 in those first three quarters. And we played 48 minutes tonight. It’s a great win, but now this game is over and now it’s a quick turnaround here for Sunday.”

Continuing to play with high energy on defense will be important to maintain for the Mavericks in Game 4. If they pull off consecutive strong defensive outings, they will need to have better communication as a unit when going back to Phoenix for Game 5 in a hostile environment.