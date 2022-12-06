The Dallas Mavericks are riding a wave of confidence after blowout wins over the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. The Mavs Step Back Podcast does a temperature check on where things stand at this point in the season.

About a week ago, we wrote about whether or not the Dallas Mavericks' big win over the Golden State Warriors would be a turning point for them in the 2022-23 season.

That concept hit a snag when the Mavs lost in an embarrassing performance against the Detroit Pistons 48 hours later, but it’s back on track after back-to-back blowout wins over the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. After losing four consecutive games heading into that matchup with Golden State, Dallas has now won three of its last four games heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

“I think it’s starting to,” said coach Jason Kidd when asked if he thinks his team is regaining its mojo. “We’re making shots, we’re getting the same shots that we hadn’t gotten early this season. Guys are taking them, Luka [Doncic] is creating a lot of those. Spencer [Dinwiddie] is being aggressive, he made free throws this evening.

“But, when you almost shoot 50 from the three and you’re getting over 40 of those, that puts you in a good seat. Defensively, these guys are connected and we’re finishing plays, majority of the time by getting the rebound.”

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we recap Dallas’ 130-111 blowout win that ended a 10-game regular-season losing streak to Phoenix. From there, we talk about the recent turnaround for the team overall, Jaden Hardy making the most of his limited opportunities, the Mavs facing the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, and much, much more:

