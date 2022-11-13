Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Bounces Back with 40-Point Triple-Double; Mavs Snap Two-Game Skid

After a disappointing two-game losing streak on the road, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks bounced back at home in Saturday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers down the stretch, 117-112, to end a two-game skid, led by Luka Doncic's 40-point triple-double at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. The Mavs improved to 7-5 while the Trail Blazers fell to 9-4 on the young season.

The Mavericks got off to another slow start, as the Trail Blazers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Dallas quickly rallied as they ended the first quarter with a 35-25 lead behind 10 points off the bench for Christian Wood.

Portland closed out the second quarter strong with a 13-0 run, as Dallas’ lead shrunk to just two heading into halftime, 59-57. The Mavs were led by Doncic’s 22-point first half.

To start the second half, the Trail Blazers came out firing, jumping out to an eight-point lead before ending up with an 88-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Portland was led by Jerami Grant’s season-high 33 points.

In the fourth, Spencer Dinwiddie caught fire in the final minutes, hitting three clutch 3-pointers in the closing moments to clinch the game for Dallas. The Mavericks also had many timely stops on the defensive end to seal the deal.

After a two-game slump, Doncic bounced back in a big way on Saturday, finishing with 42 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals on 13-of-22 from the floor and 15-of-18 from the free throw line. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Coach Jason Kidd Says Mavs Changes Are Coming Amid Doncic Workload Concerns

There is a clear understanding from the Dallas Mavericks that Luka Doncic's workload has to be reduced before it's too late. Coach Jason Kidd apparently has some ideas he's going to try out.

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Play

Dallas Mavs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.

By Grant Afseth
Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
Play

Should Mavs Pursue Trade for Derrick Rose Amid Knicks Guard Logjam?

The Dallas Mavericks could use another impactful guard to pair with Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. What about New York Knicks' Derrick Rose?

By Grant Afseth

Dinwiddie's hot-shooting fourth quarter helped him finish with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from downtown. Tim Hardaway Jr. found a groove off the bench, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Christian Wood played well in his return after missing the last two games due to a left knee sprain, finishing with 19 points and five rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes. However, he struggled to stay on the floor floor due to foul trouble, and he exited the game with his sixth foul with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

The Mavericks will look to build on Saturday's victory on Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more coverage between now and then.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Coach Jason Kidd Says Mavs Changes Are Coming Amid Doncic Workload Concerns

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
News

Dallas Mavs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Grant Afseth
Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
News

Should Mavs Pursue Trade for Derrick Rose Amid Knicks Guard Logjam?

By Grant Afseth
Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs vs. Blazers GAMEDAY: Christian Wood Officially Returns; Can Dallas Stop Losing Skid?

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19402232
News

Mavs Step Back: Doncic Overworked; Will Dallas Learn From Nowitzki Era Mistakes?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Luka Doncic Better Than LeBron James Was at Age 23, Says Tim Hardaway Sr.

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_19384104
News

'He's So Smooth With It': Kevin Durant Praises Mavs Star Luka Doncic's Masterful Offense

By Michael Mulford
USATSI_19401378
News

Doncic Dragging: Mavs' Lone Star Already Hitting Wall?

By Richie Whitt