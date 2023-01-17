Mavs Go Winless in Two-Game Trail Blazers Mini-Series: 3 Big Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks failed to win either part of a two-game mini-series against the Portland Trail Blazers. DallasBasketball.com made some takeaways.

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) lost both games during a two-game mini-series against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) at Moda Center to complete a five-game road trip.

The first matchup between these two teams ended with the Trail Blazers achieving a 136-119 win. Luka Doncic was limited to 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. He appeared to be physically worn out.

Doncic did not play in the Mavs' second matchup of this mini-series due to rest. However, Christian Wood returned to the lineup, but it wasn't enough, as Portland achieved a 140-123 victory. Dallas was very much in the mix until the Trail Blazers went on a big run late in the game.

Here are three takeaways from the Mavs' two-game mini-series against the Trail Blazers.

3. Jaden Hardy Has Earned Playing Time

In the Mavs' second game against the Trail Blazers, Jaden Hardy set a new career-high with 25 points. He shot 5-7 on two-point field goals and got to the line for nine free throw attempts without recording a turnover. He consistently attacked the rim with aggression and knocked down some catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

"It felt good to be out there, help contribute to the team," Hardy said. "Just bring energy and contribute in any way I could, whether that was scoring the ball, playmaking, or playing defense — getting back, having energy."

Hardy has reached the 15-point threshold in three of the four games he has played when receiving at least 20 minutes of action. During those performances, he averaged 16.0 points while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor despite shooting 23.8 percent from 3-point range. The Mavs need him going forward.

“I thought he was really, really good tonight," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said of Hardy's performance. "As we get healthy, we'll see how this affects his minutes, but he definitely needs minutes out there."

Hardy has proven to be one of the most impactful options on the roster at getting to the rim. He showed it again during the Mavs' road trip. As the team aims to reduce the workload that Doncic has to carry, Hardy presents an option to utilize.

2. Heavy Workloads & Injuries Haven Taken Toll

The workload that Doncic carries has been a storyline throughout the whole season. It has basically placed the 23-year-old on a load management routine that doesn't task him with playing the second night of a back-to-back. It's understandable considering he played 96 combined minutes in his prior two games before this mini-series.

The Mavs are now 0-5 in games that Doncic sits out and are 1-3 when Wood doesn't play. If either of them are out of the lineup, there is a clear talent deficit that is too great to overcome against most teams.

It's already challenging enough to win games without either Doncic or Wood sidelined. It's become all the more difficult with key players like Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber all being sidelined.

1. Defense Needs Significant Work

The expectations were never going to be high for the Mavs' defense without most of their top defenders available to play. The execution grew to be concerning by the time their five-game road trip reached its end.

Giving up a total of 276 points to the Trail Blazers in a two-game span is concerning and each game set a new season-high for opponent points allowed within a game. While results have worsened significantly, it's become part of a larger trend.

On the season, the Mavs now rank 25th in defensive rating (114.7) with only teams like the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs producing lesser results. The results have worsened as they have a 117.7 defensive rating (26th) since the start of December.

There is only so much the Mavs can accomplish with their available personnel, but the results being achieved isn't going to get it done. There needs to be improvement made soon if they aspire to pull off a run.

