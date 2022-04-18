NBA Draft: Mavs Search for Hidden Gems at Portsmouth Invitational

PORTSMOUTH — The 68th Portsmouth Invitational Tournament was held over the weekend following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, as some of the best college seniors in the country competed against each other.

A PIT alumnus has been selected in the NBA Draft almost every year, and the trend should continue this year. The event, which features only senior NCAA basketball players across all divisions, included players such as Division III Yeshiva University star Ryan Turrell and all-time NCAA steals leader Jacob Gilyard of Richmond.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament showcases the nation's top college seniors While the Mavs are in the playoffs, they still are keeping an eye on the draft.

NBA teams are always on the look out for hidden gems that can contribute right away, whether it's a second-round pick on a non-guaranteed contract, a two-way contract or simply an undrafted free agent acquisition.

The Dallas Mavericks have a long history of finding talent where that other clubs may overlook. Every NBA team was in attendance at the PIT, so Dallas may end up with one of the players showcased later this summer.

Here are a few players that stood out at the PIT. The schedule are box scores are here.

Keve Aluma, Forward, Virginia Tech

Aluma is a stretch big with a unique role and long arms that can defend, shoot, pass and play the game intelligently. While the box score stats weren’t flashy, he still made the all-PIT team and had some solid outings. Across three games, Aluma did not shoot any less than 55% in any game, and had only one game with more than one turnover. Aluma may struggle to be a full-time rim protector, especially against bigger centers that live in the paint, but he can shoot well without making mistakes. The mistake-free nature of his game neutralizes his lack of athleticism. If a playoff-caliber team is looking for a stretch big man for cheap with low risk, Aluma should be one of the top options.

Jared Rhoden, Wing, Seton Hall

Rhoden had a strong first game, playing defense, passing and shooting the ball well. Rhoden shot 65.5% across three games, and despite a somewhat awkward jump shot release, he made 55% of his 3-point tries. Rhoden shot only 32% from 3 in his upperclassmen seasons at Seton Hall, but did shoot 82% from the line in those two years. Defensively, he was tough on ball-handlers, not giving up drives. He also made solid passes, with eight assists across three games. Rhoden is a long-term investment that likely plays a year or two in the G League before making the NBA. If the jumper translates to the NBA and develops, he could be a weapon off the bench.

Jeriah Horne, Wing, Tulsa

Continuing the theme of shooters, Horne had a monster opening game going for 24 points and 11 rebounds. He also displayed a high motor on defense, and with his 6-7 frame, held his own on drives and shot contests. Horne shot 44% from 3 across 25 attempts, en route to him earning All-PIT honors. Horne’s lightning-quick release with great touch at his size helps him shoot over defenders and get his shot up quickly off screens and on the move. While he will need a year in the G League to adapt to NBA speed, the ability to shoot at an elite level with ideal size will always have a spot in the league.

Darius Days, Forward, LSU

Days measured well, coming in at 6-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, and had quality performances across his three games. Days averaged nine rebounds, being tough to box out and winning second chance possessions often. He also averaged 15 points and one block, bit shot just just 38%. While the shooting numbers don’t stand out, he displayed a strong interior presence in his first game with 21 points on 8-19 shooting. Days shot 40% from 3 as a junior and 35% from deep as a senior, which translates well to the NBA.

The sell with Days, despite an underwhelming statistical performance, is that his ability to play small-ball center with his unique frame. He measures up will to Draymond Green, with the potential to defend multiple positions while stretching the floor. Days is a good athlete who can finish above the rim in traffic. With a year of G-League development and shooting focus while he adjusts to the NBA tempo, Days could play a meaningful role as a glue-guy off the bench.

Other quick hitters that stood out:

Jordan Usher, Small Forward, Georgia Tech

Usher had an impressive opening day to the tournament, showing off shooting, athleticism and passing. All of those traits are what makes Usher so intriguing at 6-7, despite being a fifth-year senior. Usher cooled off after the first game, but the energy was noticeable and his combination of motor, passing, shooting and athleticism should get him invited to summer league and training camp.

Quenton Jackson, Guard, Texas A&M

The 6-5 explosive guard showed off his slashing and shooting ability in his first game. Jackson has all the tools to be a successful guard with his frame, athleticism and shooting ability, but needs to refine his playmaking skills with the ball in his hands to stick in the NBA. Like most at this tournament, a year in the G League of being as a lead guard in a quick offense should help him progress towards making the NBA.

Justin Bean, Forward, Utah State

Despite being 26 years old and the oldest prospect in the draft, there is reason to believe in Bean getting better and potentially landing on an NBA roster. His intensity and motor, as well as shooting ability and athleticism, make him an ideal wing at 6-7. He missed a lot of the first game due to an unlucky injury diving for a loose ball, but exploded in the second game of the tournament for 24 points and 10 rebounds on 63.6% shooting and 90% from the free throw line. He has a slight hitch in his jumper, but his stats check out in almost every metric. Bean is likely to see his first year in the G League, but if he succeeds there, he could be a late bloomer that latches on to the end of an NBA bench.

Jamaree Bouyea, Guard, San Francisco

While Bouyea did not have a big statistical outing, his first game was impressive in showcasing ball-handling, shooting, passing and finishing at the rim. Bouyea was considered the top prospect at the tournament by many NBA scouts, following his big NCAA Tournament game in a loss to Murray State. The first game should still carry good weight: 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 67% shooting in a double-overtime thriller. Bouyea’s shot creating, both in this game and throughout the season, should hold lots of value for NBA teams.

Overall, many of these prospects are unlikely to make the NBA, but will see pro action either through the G League or in overseas leagues. Look for at least one of these players to get drafted this year and other to make NBA appearances by 2023.