NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds

NBA preseason is the time of the year where every team in the league can be optimistic about their chances for the coming year. After all, everyone is 0-0, and no one knows how a season will play out with injuries, trades and other factors that can shape the league's landscape.

The Dallas Mavericks, despite losing their second-best player in Jalen Brunson over the offseason, still have high hopes for the 2022-23 season after coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Dallas got much bigger and versatile in the frontcourt with the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, and Spencer Dinwiddie's move into the starting lineup next to Luka Doncic ensures the starting unit won't have a player any shorter than 6-5. The Mavs are also getting Tim Hardaway Jr. back from his foot injury, as well as adding a promising young rookie in Jaden Hardy.

Despite all of that, though, Vegas isn't very high on Dallas' chances to win the NBA championship this year. As of right now, the Mavs have the 12th-best odds of winning it all. The teams ranked ahead of them include: the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

When in comes to MVP odds, Vegas is much higher on Doncic's chances there than it is on his team's chances to win a title. For the third consecutive year, Doncic is the betting favorite to win MVP at +450. Joel Embiid is second at +500 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at +525.

We don't make the rules when it comes to sports bettings, but personally, we'd be willing to bet the Mavs will have much better than the 12th-best odds to win a title if Doncic performs well enough to win MVP. Coming into this season in the arguably the best shape of his career, Doncic is poised to potentially take Dallas to new heights yet again.

