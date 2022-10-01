WATCH: Josh Green Dazzles in Mavs Training Camp Scrimmage; Luka Doncic Mic’d Up

The Dallas Mavericks might not have Jalen Brunson on their roster anymore … but the vibes are still very much “immaculate,” as the former Dallas guard used to always say.

This was apparent on Friday, as the Mavs opened up training camp for the public to watch on the NBA app. From superstar Luka Doncic and head coaching Jason Kidd being mic’d up, to youngsters Josh Green and Jaden Hardy putting on a show, the Mavs had their fan base feeling good about the upcoming season. You can watch the highlights from Friday’s Mavs training camp session here:

Although a training camp scrimmage is a lot different than a real NBA game, it was still an encouraging sign to see third-year man Josh Green letting 3s fly with confidence and no hesitation. After spending the entire summer working on his shot form and ball-handing, the 21 year old is hoping for a breakout season … and it looks like he’s primed for it.

The additions of JaVale McGee and Christian Wood will help out the Mavs’ frontcourt play tremendously this season, but one underrated addition appears to be the return of Tyson Chandler … as a player development coach.

Last season, Chandler was seen at Mavs training camp coming players pointers, but he wasn’t holding an official role on the team at that point. This time, it appears that Chandler is fully on board. Dallas centers getting tips from arguably the best Mavs big man ever can only mean good things going forward.

Having players mic’d up at open practices is a nice little wrinkle the NBA has thrown our way this season. On Friday, fans were able to listen to the interactions between coaches and players in the most authentic way possible. Here’s to hoping the league continues this trend throughout the regular season and beyond.

Here is Doncic coaching up Hardy:

Here is Kidd hammering home the importance of communication to his guys:

Finally, here is a closer look at Hardy’s euro-step / Shammgod move on Maxi Kleber that was briefly shown in the highlight video above:

