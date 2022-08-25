Skip to main content

Mavs Announce 2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks announced their official 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule on Thursday.

The Dallas Mavericks announced their official 2022-23 preseason schedule on Thursday. They will play a total of three games before they begin the regular season. 

The Mavericks begin their preseason action on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. CT when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead of being a regular road game at Paycom Center, it will be hosted at BOK Center in Tulsa. 

The Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, but he will not be available to play. He was ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a foot injury during a Pro-Am game in Seattle. 

Next on the Mavericks' preseason schedule will be their first matchup against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. It will be the only preseason game played at American Airlines Center and will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. CT. 

To wrap up the 2022-23 preseason, the Mavericks will face the Utah Jazz on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8:00 p.m. CT at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. It remains to be seen if All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be on the roster at that time given his continued inclusion in trade rumors.

The Mavericks' preseason opener will be streamed on the team's official website while their two final preseason games will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest. 

For radio listeners, each of the games will be broadcast on 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL) with a Spanish broadcast on Univision 99.1 FM (KFZO). 

To open the 2022-23 regular season, the Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN. 

