Mavs Ex Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatens to Kill Mother of His Children

This is Rondo’s second bout with legal trouble in the last year and a half.

DALLAS - According to a report from TMZ, former Dallas Mavericks point guard Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his two children after a confrontation.

“TMZ Sports has learned 36-year-old Ashley Bachelor, Rondo's former partner and mother of his two kids, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her, her son and daughter,” stated the report.

It is alleged that while Rondo was playing video games with his 11-year-old son, Bachelor asked the child to separate laundry. This apparently sent Rondo into a rampage, as he allegedly ripped the gaming console out of the wall.

“Bachelor says the kids were upset after witnessing their dad losing it, so she tried to ‘deescalate’ the situation. But, she says Rajon responded by making a death threat, allegedly saying, “‘You're dead,’” the report continued.

“Rondo temporarily left the home, according to Ashley, before returning about 15 minutes later, when he allegedly approached a back door and began banging on the window with his gun.”

Bachelor said Rajon’s parents both arrived at the home but were not successful in calming him down.

Bachelor and her two children were granted protection by a local judge.

Rondo played eight seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December 2014. His time in Dallas was tumultuous and began a tour of multiple NBA cities on short stops. He was with the Los Angeles Lakers when he won his second NBA title in 2020.

He eventually returned to the Lakers in August 2021, but was traded to the Cavaliers in January 2022.