Skip to main content

Mavs Ex Rajon Rondo Allegedly Threatens to Kill Mother of His Children

This is Rondo’s second bout with legal trouble in the last year and a half.

DALLAS - According to a report from TMZ, former Dallas Mavericks point guard Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his two children after a confrontation.

“TMZ Sports has learned 36-year-old Ashley Bachelor, Rondo's former partner and mother of his two kids, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her, her son and daughter,” stated the report.

E41B640B-DD52-40F9-93A0-5A867F8F2EFB

Rondo and Bachelor

4A61A4D5-2D17-433C-8F9A-5BA6C13399AC

Rondo and Bachelor

A238D544-8570-43C1-8A05-B082BBD27202

Nowitzki and Rondo

It is alleged that while Rondo was playing video games with his 11-year-old son, Bachelor asked the child to separate laundry. This apparently sent Rondo into a rampage, as he allegedly ripped the gaming console out of the wall.

“Bachelor says the kids were upset after witnessing their dad losing it, so she tried to ‘deescalate’ the situation. But, she says Rajon responded by making a death threat, allegedly saying, “‘You're dead,’” the report continued.

“Rondo temporarily left the home, according to Ashley, before returning about 15 minutes later, when he allegedly approached a back door and began banging on the window with his gun.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
Play

Doncic, Dinwiddie Make NBA History in Mavs’ Game 7 Win Over Suns

Just like during the Dallas Mavericks' 2011 championship run, the talking heads keep underrating their potential.

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
2 hours ago
chris-paul-luka-doncic
Play

Paul's Falls: Mavs to West Finals, Continue CP3 Trend of 0-2 Flops

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
gettyimages-1397446711-594x594
Play

Mavs-Suns Game 7 Donuts: Doncic, Dinwiddie Lead Dumbfounding Dallas Domination, 123-90

The Mavs never trailed and led by as many as 46 in a shocking slaughter of the 64-win Suns.

By Richie Whitt17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Bachelor said Rajon’s parents both arrived at the home but were not successful in calming him down.

Bachelor and her two children were granted protection by a local judge.

Rondo played eight seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December 2014. His time in Dallas was tumultuous and began a tour of multiple NBA cities on short stops. He was with the Los Angeles Lakers when he won his second NBA title in 2020.

He eventually returned to the Lakers in August 2021, but was traded to the Cavaliers in January 2022.

7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
News

Doncic, Dinwiddie Make NBA History in Mavs’ Game 7 Win Over Suns

By Dalton Trigg2 hours ago
chris-paul-luka-doncic
News

Paul's Falls: Mavs to West Finals, Continue CP3 Trend of 0-2 Flops

By DallasBasketball.com Staff5 hours ago
gettyimages-1397446711-594x594
News

Mavs-Suns Game 7 Donuts: Doncic, Dinwiddie Lead Dumbfounding Dallas Domination, 123-90

By Richie Whitt17 hours ago
dirk luka 7
News

Mavs Teach Suns: Like Dirk Before Him, Luka Doncic Is Not To Be Mocked - Game 7 Blowout

By Mike Fisher and Bri Amaranthus17 hours ago
gettyimages-1240698480-594x594
News

Solar Eclipse: Doncic Dominates Booker, CP3; Mavs Blow Out Suns in Game 7

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

'Stay In Character': Mavs Gear Up For Pivotal Game 7 at Suns

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
gettyimages-1396970332-594x594
News

Mavericks, Doncic Must Keep Attacking Paint In Game 7 vs. Suns

By Grant Afseth23 hours ago
Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

How Mavs Can Keep Suns' Booker, Paul In Check Again In Game 7

By Grant AfsethMay 15, 2022