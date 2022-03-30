Mavs Record Historic Points In First Half vs. Lakers

It was a feat that hasn't been accomplished during the entire time the Lakers have been in Los Angeles.

In the Dallas Mavericks' 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, they scored a historic 82 of their points in the first half. It was the highest-scoring half the Lakers have allowed since relocating from Minneapolis before the 1960-61 season.

Luka Doncic set the tone for the Mavericks in the early going with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the opening half. Dallas finished this 24-minute stretch shooting 27-48 (56.3 percent) from the floor, 12-23 (52.3 percent) on 3s, and 16-17 (94.1 percent) on free throws.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The expectations weren't high for the Lakers entering Tuesday's game. Not much has been going well for Los Angeles, as it has recorded just a 4-12 record since the All-Star break coupled with injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The first half of this game was the Mavericks' highest-scoring half since recording 85 points in the first half against the Houston Rockets on Jul. 31, 2020, when the team was playing in the NBA Bubble.

The 82 points the Lakers allowed the Mavericks to score in the first half of this game were the most points they've given up within a single half since the Golden State Warriors had 80 against them on Nov. 23, 2016.

During that specific game, the Warriors received a combined 57 points from Stephen Curry (24), Kevin Durant (19), and Klay Thompson (14). Golden State shot 29-47 (61.7 percent) from the floor and 11-20 (50.0 percent) on 3s during that 24-minute stretch.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There have been only four first halves in the NBA this season that have been higher scoring than the Mavericks' 82 points on Tuesday. The Charlotte Hornets (87), Brooklyn Nets (86), New York Knicks (83), and Denver Nuggets (83) each are on the short-list that exceeds Dallas' mark.

The Mavericks join the Hornets as being the only teams in the NBA with multiple 80-point halves this season. Dallas' other 80-point half came against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 7.

The Mavericks putting together such an explosive scoring performance is a strong indicator of where they're at as a team as they continue to work toward gaining the third seed in the Western Conference standings.