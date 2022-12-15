The Dallas Mavericks “live and die" by the 3-point shot, perhaps more than any other NBA team this season. With 49.0 percent of their field-goal attempts coming from behind the arc, the Mavs are taking the highest rate of their shots from 3-point range in the league through 28 games.

Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie have the ability to attack the paint and create a lot of open shots from beyond the arc. With a lot of spot-up reliant players in the supporting cast, it's paramount that they convert on open looks. While others have struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, Bullock struggled the most.

As late as Dec. 6, Bullock was shooting 29.7 percent from the floor and 27.6 percent form beyond the arc. Among all 118 players that attempted at least four 3-points per game and played at least 10 games, Bullock's 3-point percentage was more efficient than only Saddiq Bey (27.0 percent). There were only nine players shooting below 30 percent within that group of players. Getting off to a slow start has been a trend in his NBA career, but this was slower than usual.

"It's been going on for the past few seasons," Bullock said. "When I was in New York, I didn't start out shooting the ball well. Really, it goes back to my Detroit days. I don't know what it is. It's all about me mentally being able to lock back in mid-season — believe in my shot and watch them fall."

Given that Bullock is the only player receiving at least 20 minutes per game in the NBA that attempts over 80 percent of his shots from 3-point range, he has to convert or else he's a liability offensively. The messaging has been that Bullock's defense is so good that being the most one-dimensional heavy minutes 3-and-D wing player is still acceptable when shooting sub-30 percent.

“Again, the defensive side of the ball is something we always talk about and he’s big for us there,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “But I think Reggie’s turning the corner (with his shot).”

Bullock is confident that his shooting execution is turning around for good. He's been putting in work with assistant coach Sean Sweeney to help ensure that he can convert at game speed when the Mavs need it the most. Over his last four games, he's shooting 66.7 percent from deep on 12 attempts.

"I definitely feel that it's turning around," Bullock said of his jump shot. "I feel more juice when I'm shooting the ball. It's just all about confidence, too. Believing in the work I put in — my shooting drills working with Sweeney. Being down and ready in my shot, stuff like that — work with me being able to knock those shots down at game speed."

The Mavs will undoubtedly need Bullock to continue to convert from the perimeter. He's limited in attacking closeouts not only in terms of getting to the rim, but even in one-dribble pull-ups, whether using a side-step after a shot fake, or getting into mid-range. There just isn't much room for him to impact the game offensively when his 3-point shot isn't falling.

While the Mavs do need to first worry about reaching the playoffs, there should be real concerns about the impact Bullock's offensive limitations pose for the team. He impacted the game in helpful ways during Dallas' Western Conference Finals run, but regardless, possessions tend to stagnate in big moments and players in the corners need to be able to make a play under duress.

