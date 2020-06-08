Dallas Basketball
Mavs Carlisle Speaks Out On 'Older Coaches' COVID-19 Concerns

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - NBA games without fans? We're growing accustomed to the idea. But how about NBA games without coaches?

As part of his league’s safety precautions, league commissioner Adam Silver suggested “certain coaches” may not be able to be on the bench “in order to protect them.” The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

Oldest coaches in the mix are the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (69) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65).

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle (who is 60) has a firm take regarding older NBA coaches taking part in the Orlando season re-start at the end of July.

"I think the reality is that COVID is a threat to anyone, of any age profile,'' Carlisle said recently on the "Hoops, Adjacent" podcast. "It’s had crazy effects on small children, elementary school children, teenagers. It’s hit everybody on some level.

"With respect to the term, older coaches, I know one thing: our coaches are very unique people. They are highly motivated. They do a lot of things to take as good care of themselves as possible.''

Sounds like as far as Rick is concerned - and his concerns carry gravitas, as he is the president of the NBA Coaches Association - the league's older coaches plan to be just as prepared, in their own way, as do the league's younger stars, including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

"While I understand the reason for bringing it up,'' Rick said, "I don’t think it’s the kind of thing that should just be pointed toward guys that are older that coach NBA teams. We’ve got to be respectful of the fact that this is something that hit everybody.”

