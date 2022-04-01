Mavs Have ‘Significant Interest’ in Rudy Gobert Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks would have interest in a trade for Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert this summer.

The Dallas Mavericks currently do not have a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic after hopes of Kristaps Porzingis becoming one didn’t pan out.

With general manager Nico Harrison at the helm, the expectation of recruiting high-level talent has been established. Ahead of the upcoming offseason, are there opportunities for the Mavs to add a player of that caliber?

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post podcast, the Mavericks would have "significant interest" in a trade for Rudy Gobert if the opportunity presented itself. It also sounds like the interest would be mutual.

There's been speculation around the NBA about the Jazz nearing a potential break-up if they come up short in the playoffs again. While facing the pressure of keeping Donovan Mitchell happy long-term, Utah needs to act quickly in the offseason to build a legitimate title contender.

The options the Jazz have to make significant changes to their roster are limited given the lack of young prospects, draft assets, and spending room they have at their disposal. Given that Gobert is signed to a five-year, $205 million contract, it's limiting to have his deal on the books.

The rim protection Gobert provides would be the foundation of his impact. However, with how effective Luka Doncic is at orchestrating pick-and-rolls, it's easy to see the appeal of a 7-foot-1 roll man who possesses a 7-foot-9 wingspan. The catch radius on lobs would be significantly greater than current starting center Dwight Powell.

There are limitations that come with Gobert's offensive game that would need to be taken into account. At times, he struggles to take advantage of smaller defenders in the paint, and he isn't a shot creator.

The efficiency of Gobert's finishing should not be undersold, though. Excluding post-ups, he is producing 1.454 points per possession on finishes within the half-court, which ranks top among all seven players with at least 400 finish attempts this season.

The Mavericks would need to determine if paying the four remaining years of his five-year contract would be worthwhile given the significant cost.