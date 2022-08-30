Mavs Talk: Expectations for Christian Wood & Jaden Hardy; EuroBasket 2022 Preview

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season inches closer, the Dallas Mavericks preseason content continues to roll in.

At DallasBasketball.com, we’ve already started putting out preseason player profiles, where we take a look back at players’ performances from last season and project what we might see from them going forward — you can read our first one on Davis Bertans here. Be on the lookout for Frank Ntilikina and Tyler Dorsey’s profiles later this week.

Last week, DBcom’s Dalton Trigg did an extensive offseason review and season preview on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. This week, he talked even more about the upcoming season with Nate Sanchez and Corey Douglass on Dallas Sports Fanatic’s “Victory Avenue Podcast.”

On this episode, the guys talk about why there seems to be an overall negative perception of the Mavs’ offseason. Would things have been different had Dallas traded for Christian Wood after they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency?

Speaking of Wood, the guys discuss what is expected from his addition to the roster. On paper, Wood appears to be a seamless fit next to Luka Doncic. However, with reports of JaVale McGee being promised the starting center spot, we’ll have to wait and see if Wood will start at power forward or potentially come off the bench.

Other topics covered in this one include: Doncic appearing to be in excellent shape, his alleged international pregame habits, the return of Tim Hardaway Jr., expectations for rookie guard Jaden Hardy and excitement for a star-studded EuroBasket 2022 set to begin later this week. Check out the full episode here.

