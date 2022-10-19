Mavs Moneyball's Kirk Your Enthusiasm: Dallas Optimism, Joy of Watching Luka Doncic & Christian Wood's Fit

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to open the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, a lot of national media outlets are down on their potential this year. Many rankings have the Mavs around the sixth seed, which would be a drop-off from last season's fourth seed and run to the Western Conference Finals.

On Tuesday night, DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg joined Mavs Moneyball's Kirk Henderson on his Kirk Your Enthusiasm podcast to shed a more optimistic light on what this Mavs' season could have in store for us.

First of all – and this one is fairly obvious, but sometimes we still need a reminder – we have the privilege of watching Luka Doncic play basketball for the Mavericks again. Entering his fifth season with Dallas, Doncic has already accomplished so much at the young age of 23 years old, and the best is still yet to come. If Doncic remains healthy, the Mavs will likely stay in the West's top four while continuing to make noise in the postseason.

Although the Mavs lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, adding Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, Jaden Hardy and Facu Campazzo into the mix helps. Given, Wood and McGee are likely the only two of that group who will have an immediate impact, but make no mistake ... the Mavs are still a very good team. They're just structured differently from last season. Dalton and Kirk talk about Wood's fit and ceiling with Dallas this year, as well as the Mavs' potentially high-powered bench mob.

You can listen to the entire episode below, and be sure to subscribe!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Be sure to join our Mavs Step Back watch parties all season long! It’s completely FREE to join.