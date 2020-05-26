Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Seth Curry: 'I Never Wanted To Play With Brother Steph'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Seth Curry was raised in a basketball family, of course. But in one particular case, he'd rather beat 'em than join 'em.

“Honestly, I’ve thought about it,'' the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter says. "Earlier in my career, I had some opportunities to play on the Warriors and go there and obviously take a much lesser role … having the team stacked the way they have in the last few years.

“I’ve always turned them down because I never really wanted to play on (superstar brother Steph's) team. I’d rather compete against him.''

Seth, talking to Austin Rivers on his Uninterrupted show “Go Off,'' (and transcribed by suggested that the "shadow'' of his brother's greatness is everywhere ... and difficult to avoid, even as Seth, as a member of the Mavs, is being recognized as one of the top perimeter shooters in the sport.

For the record, prior to the hiatus, Seth was shooting over 45 percent from beyond the arc on 5.1 attempts per game. And in terms of all-time NBA 3-point field-goal percentage, he's No. 2 - ever. (Notably, the No. 1 guy is Steve Kerr, who just happens to coach Steph's Golden State team.)

So, yeah, Seth is satisfied being a "Splash Brother'' of a different sort.

"I’m going to be compared to him and somewhat in his shadow whether I’m on his team or not,'' said Seth, who labored in the G-League for a time before finding his NBA stride. "(That's) going to multiply if I were on the same team. So I like to create my own path and do my own thing.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A ‘Big 3’ in Big D? Beal Would Immediately Launch Mavs into Title Contention

When it comes to the potential availability of Bradley Beal, a lot of teams will want a seat at that table, and Mavs could get in on that if their timing is right.

Dalton Trigg

Whitt's End: NBA Leadership? Give Us Dirk Nowitzki Over Michael Jordan

Whitt's End: NBA Leadership? Give Us Dirk Nowitzki Over Michael Jordan; Plus Dallas Cowboys Ballers and Mavs Notebook

Richie Whitt

'Shocked' Cuban: How Mavs' Porzingis Trade Mirrored Harden Trade

The Knicks may have traded Porzingis away but that is not in the plan in Dallas, where the Mavs feel they made a Harden-like move

BriAmaranthus

'Cough!' When Mavs Knew Dirk Would Top LeBron In NBA Finals

'Cough!' - That Was The Moment When Caron Butler Knew Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavs Would Top The Heat In The 2011 NBA Finals

Mike Fisher

Source: NBA Considering 70-Game Season in July

Source: NBA Considering 70-Game Season in July; Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Confirms ‘Scatter-shooting’ Ideas

Mike Fisher

by

SoCalBeach

Mavs Ex 'Headake' Smith Offers Cautionary Tale on Sports Gambling

Dallas Mavs Ex (For A Minute) Stevin 'Headake' Smith Wrote About His Gambling In 1998 For Sports Illustrated. He's Back and Offers An Updated Cautionary Tale on Sports Betting

Richie Whitt

That Time Steve Nash Asked For Michael Jordan's Shoes

That Time A 'Young and Dumb' Steve Nash Asked For A Pair Of The Legendary Michael Jordan's Shoes

Mike Fisher

Marion: If You Picked Heat Over Mavs You Were 'Full of S---'

Shawn Marion Opines That If You Picked The Miami Heat Over His Dallas Mavs In the 2011 NBA Finals, You Were 'Full of S---' - And The Mavs Players Knew It

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic’s Contract, COVID-19 and the Cap

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: NBA Season Should Start On Christmas

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Long-Held Thought About When The NBA Season Should Start - Merry Christmas!

Mike Fisher