DALLAS - "What,'' we asked a little while back in our "Step Back Mavs'' podcast, "would the Dallas Mavericks have to do to make room to sign Jerami Grant?''

It appears we're not the only ones who think this is a fine idea.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday, Grant and his existing employer, the Denver Nuggets, "have significant mutual interest in a new deal.'' That makes great sense, as does Grant's obvious intention of declining his $9.3 million player option for next season to instead explore free agency.

Shams writes that "Detroit, Phoenix, and Dallas are expected to show interest in him.'' ... and that thinking meshes nicely with ours.

Grant, 6-9, 210, was but a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. But he's blossomed of late - especially in this year's NBA bubble playoffs, where he looked every bit a starting forward on a contending team. has established himself as a starting forward for a contender - which Denver and Dallas both are.

Grant can serve as a “power player,” but he’s also a fit in a Rick Carlisle offense that prefers some 3-point shooting to go along with defensive prowess.

Grant provided all of that, especially in the postseason, where he averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 19 postseason contests during Denver’s run to the Western Conference Finals.

How close is Jerami Grant to being Dallas’ coveted “third star”? He’s maybe a bit shy of that. But he can start on a good team ... and if Shams is right, we are pleased that the Mavs see him the same way we do.