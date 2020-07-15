Mavs Shopping Season: Complete List of NBA Free Agents

Dallas Basketball
DALLAS - One thing we've learned over the years in watching the Dallas Mavericks attempt to make free-agent shopping work for them: "Connections'' are a better tool than "cap space.''

Having said that - with the invaluable help of SI.com's Sam Amico in Cleveland - look at free agents heading into the 2020 offseason, including those with player and team options (age in parentheses). 

Remember a few things, though: 

1) The free agency period - normally July 1 - is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

2) The Schmoozing Period can begin right now. There is every reason for Mavs boss Mark Cuban and his guys to spend some time in the Orlando Bubble playing Ping-Pong with desired friends, if you know what we mean. See our Mavs Step Back Podcast for more ...

3) This is as "official'' a list as you can find at the moment. But understand "wrinkles'' and "change.'' J.J. Barea, Courtney Lee, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. are on the list - but they are in different categories and as you may remember, DBcom broke the story months ago of Cuban's desire to forge a long-term deal with Hardaway.

So it's a helpful list, but not an end-all - just as cap room is helpful, but, well, you know. Oh, and along the same lines: Dallas' "shopping'' doesn't have to be restricted to free agents. "Stars who are disgruntled with their present employers'' are also invited to participate ...

Centers

Power Forwards

Small Forwards

Shooting Guards

Point Guards

RESTRICTED

Centers

Power Forwards

Small Forwards

Shooting Guards

Point Guards

PLAYER OPTIONS

Point Guards

Shooting Guards

Small Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

TEAM OPTIONS

Point Guards

  • None

Shooting Guards

Small Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

