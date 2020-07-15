Mavs Shopping Season: Complete List of NBA Free Agents
Mike Fisher
DALLAS - One thing we've learned over the years in watching the Dallas Mavericks attempt to make free-agent shopping work for them: "Connections'' are a better tool than "cap space.''
Having said that - with the invaluable help of SI.com's Sam Amico in Cleveland - look at free agents heading into the 2020 offseason, including those with player and team options (age in parentheses).
Remember a few things, though:
1) The free agency period - normally July 1 - is scheduled to begin in mid-October.
2) The Schmoozing Period can begin right now. There is every reason for Mavs boss Mark Cuban and his guys to spend some time in the Orlando Bubble playing Ping-Pong with desired friends, if you know what we mean. See our Mavs Step Back Podcast for more ...
3) This is as "official'' a list as you can find at the moment. But understand "wrinkles'' and "change.'' J.J. Barea, Courtney Lee, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. are on the list - but they are in different categories and as you may remember, DBcom broke the story months ago of Cuban's desire to forge a long-term deal with Hardaway.
So it's a helpful list, but not an end-all - just as cap room is helpful, but, well, you know. Oh, and along the same lines: Dallas' "shopping'' doesn't have to be restricted to free agents. "Stars who are disgruntled with their present employers'' are also invited to participate ...
Centers
- Aron Baynes (34)
- Bismack Biyombo (28)
- Tyson Chandler (38)
- Derrick Favors (29)
- Marc Gasol (35)
- Harry Giles (22)
- Montrezl Harrell (26)
- Udonis Haslem (40)
- John Henson (30)
- Willy Hernangomez (26)
- Dwight Howard (35)
- Serge Ibaka (31)
- Alex Len (27)
- Meyers Leonard (28)
- Ian Mahinmi (34)
- Nerlens Noel (26)
- Kyle O’Quinn (30)
- Jahlil Okafor (24)
- Mason Plumlee (30)
- Tristan Thompson (29)
- Hassan Whiteside (31)
- Ante Zizic (23)
- Marques Bolden (21)
- DeMarcus Cousins (29)
- Deyonta Davis (23)
- Pau Gasol (39)
- Marcin Gortat (35)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (22)
- Amir Johnson (32)
- Eric Mika (24)
- Nene (37)
- Jason Smith (33)
- Marreese Speights (32)
- Thomas Welsh (23)
Power Forwards
- Carmelo Anthony (36)
- Davis Bertans (28)
- DeMarre Carroll (34)
- Jared Dudley (35)
- Jeff Green (34)
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25)
- Paul Millsap (35)
- Marcus Morris (31)
- Markieff Morris (31)
- Patrick Patterson (31)
- Caleb Swanigan (23)
- Noah Vonleh (25)
- Marvin Williams (34)
- Christian Wood (25)
- Rawle Alkins (22)
- Ryan Anderson (31)
- Michael Beasley (30)
- Jonah Bolden (23)
- Tyler Cook (22)
- Henry Ellenson (22)
- Kenneth Faried (30)
- Amile Jefferson (26)
- Jon Leuer (30)
- Tyler Lydon (23)
- Luc Mbah a Moute (33)
- Alec Peters (25)
- Ivan Rabb (22)
- Brandon Sampson (22)
- Lance Thomas (31)
- Anthony Tolliver (34)
- Jarrod Uthoff (26)
Small Forwards
- Kent Bazemore (31)
- Bruno Caboclo (25)
- Vince Carter (43)
- Wilson Chandler (33)
- Jae Crowder (30)
- Danilo Gallinari (32)
- Treveon Graham (27)
- Maurice Harkless (27)
- Solomon Hill (29)
- Josh Jackson (23)
- Derrick Jones (23)
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (27)
- Kyle Korver (39)
- Andre Roberson (29)
- Glenn Robinson III (26)
- JaKarr Sampson (27)
- Thabo Sefolosha (36)
- Evan Turner (32)
- Deng Adel (22)
- Justin Anderson (26)
- Jaron Blossomgame (26)
- Corey Brewer (33) - Kings
- Ryan Broekhoff (29)
- Marcus Derrickson (23)
- Vince Edwards (23)
- Gerald Green (33)
- B.J. Johnson (24)
- Joe Johnson (38)
- Jalen Jones (26)
- Jemerrio Jones (24)
- C.J. Miles (32)
- Chandler Parsons (31)
- Devin Robinson (24)
- Julian Washburn (28)
- Troy Williams (25)
Shooting Guards
- Marco Belinelli (34)
- Alec Burks (29)
- Jordan Clarkson (28)
- Pat Connaughton (27)
- Troy Daniels (29)
- Bryn Forbes (27)
- Langston Galloway (29)
- Joe Harris (29)
- Justin Holiday (31)
- Courtney Lee (35)
- Jordan McRae (29)
- E’Twaun Moore (31)
- Dion Waiters (29)
- Allen Crabbe (27)
- Jamal Crawford (39)
- Jerian Grant (27)
- Devon Hall (24)
- Daniel Hamilton (24)
- Dusty Hannahs (26)
- Daryl Macon (24)
- J.P. Macura (24)
- Jodie Meeks (32)
- Malik Newman (22)
- Zach Norvell (22)
- Jeremy Pargo (33)
- Quincy Pondexter (31)
- Davon Reed (24)
- Iman Shumpert (29)
- Jonathon Simmons (30)
- Sindarius Thornwell (25)
- Allonzo Trier (24)
- C.J. Williams (29)
- J.R. Smith (35)
Point Guards
- D.J. Augustin (33)
- J.J. Barea (36)
- Michael Carter-Williams (29)
- Matthew Dellavedova (30)
- Goran Dragic (33)
- Yogi Ferrell (27)
- Reggie Jackson (30)
- Brandon Knight (29)
- Emmanuel Mudiay (24)
- Shabazz Napier (29)
- Raul Neto (28)
- Gary Payton II (28)
- Jeff Teague (32)
- Fred VanVleet (26)
- Jimmer Fredette (31)
- Jaylen Adams (23)
- Kadeem Allen (27)
- Darren Collison (32)
- Trevon Duval (21)
- Jawun Evans (23)
- Raymond Felton (35)
- Tim Frazier (29)
- Jerian Grant (27)
- Devin Harris (36)
- Andrew Harrison (25)
- Demetrius Jackson (25)
- Walt Lemon Jr. (27)
- Kalin Lucas (30)
- Josh Magette (30)
- Shamorie Ponds (21)
- Justin Robinson (22)
- Isaiah Thomas (30)
- Tyrone Wallace (25)
- Derrick Walton Jr. (24)
RESTRICTED
Centers
- Chris Boucher (27)
- Damian Jones (25)
- Thon Maker (23)
- Jakob Poeltl (25)
Power Forwards
- Gary Clark (26)
- Wenyen Gabriel (23)
- Juan Hernangomez (25)
- Alize Johnson (24)
- Skal Labissiere (24)
- Dario Saric (26)
Small Forwards
- DeAndre’ Bembry (26)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (28)
- Torrey Craig (30)
- Brandon Ingram (23)
- Wesley Iwundu (26)
- Malcolm Miller (27)
- Kenrich Williams (26)
Shooting Guards
- Dwayne Bacon (25)
- Malik Beasley (24)
- Sterling Brown (25)
- Damyean Dotson (26)
- Allonzo Trier (24)
- Denzel Valentine (27)
Point Guards
- Jevon Carter (25)
- Kris Dunn (26)
- Shaquille Harrison (27)
- Frank Jackson (22)
- De’Anthony Melton (22)
- Brad Wanamaker (31)
PLAYER OPTIONS
Point Guards
- Mike Conley (33) — $34,502,132 (Jazz)
- Note: Early termination option
- Rajon Rondo (34) — $2,692,991 (Lakers)
Shooting Guards
- Nicolas Batum (32) — $27,130,434 (Hornets)
- Avery Bradley (30) — $5,005,350 (Lakers)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27) — $8,493,746 (Lakers)
- DeMar DeRozan (31) — $27,739,975 (Spurs)
- Evan Fournier (28) — $17,150,000 (Magic)
- Austin Rivers (28) — $2,436,046 (Rockets)
- Tony Snell (29) — $12,178,571 (Pistons)
Small Forwards
- James Ennis (30) — $2,130,023 (Magic)
- Tim Hardaway Jr. (28) — $18,975,000 (Mavericks)
- Gordon Hayward (30) — $34,187,085 (Celtics)
- Mario Hezonja (25) — $1,977,011 (Trail Blazers)
- Stanley Johnson (24) — $3,804,150 (Raptors)
- Rodney Hood (28) — $6,003,900 (Trail Blazers)
- Wesley Matthews (34) — $2,692,991 (Bucks)
- Otto Porter (27) — $28,489,239 (Bulls)
Power Forwards
- Anthony Davis (27) — $28,751,774 (Lakers)
- Jerami Grant (26) — $9,346,153 (Nuggets)
- JaMychal Green (30) — $5,005,350 (Clippers)
- James Johnson (33) — $16,047,100 (Timberwolves)
- Mike Muscala (29) — $2,283,034 (Thunder)
- Jabari Parker (25) — $6,500,000 (Kings)
Centers
- Willie Cauley-Stein (27) — $2,286,357 (Mavericks)
- Andre Drummond (27) — $28,751,774 (Cavaliers)
- Enes Kanter (28) — $5,005,350 (Celtics)
- Robin Lopez (32) — $5,005,350 (Bucks)
- JaVale McGee (32) — $4,200,000 (Lakers)
- Kelly Olynyk (29) — $13,598,243 (Heat)
TEAM OPTIONS
Point Guards
- None
Shooting Guards
- Deonte Burton (26) — $1,663,861 (Thunder)
- Hamidou Diallo (22) — $1,663,861 (Thunder)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (23) — $1,663,861 (Pistons)
- Theo Pinson (25) — $1,701,593 (Nets)
- Garrett Temple (34) — $5,005,350 (Nets)
Small Forwards
- Melvin Frazier (24) — $1,663,861 (Magic)
- Abdel Nader (27) — $1,752,950 (Thunder)
Power Forwards
- Cheick Diallo (24) — $1,824,003 (Suns)
- Semi Ojeleye (26) — $1,752,950 (Celtics)
- Bobby Portis (25) — $15,750,000 (Knicks)
Centers
- Frank Kaminsky (27) — $5,005,350 (Suns)
- Jontay Porter (21) — $1,517,981 (Grizzlies)