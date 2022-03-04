‘Grown Up’ Mavs Overcome Shot-Clock Blunder in Win Over Warriors

The Mavericks could have easily melted down when officials blew an obvious shot-clock error that helped fuel Golden State’s fourth-quarter push. Dallas coach Jason Kidd admitted as much Thursday night.

“We’ve had, in the past, maybe melted mentally,” Kidd said after the Mavs beat the Warriors 122-113 at American Airlines Center. “The ball hit the rim – there was no call – and then they came down I think and made two 3s. It just shows growth. Those baskets were great, but I was more looking at how we were going to respond with the no call. And it happens, right?”

On the play in question with the Mavs leading 104-98, Jalen Brunson missed a shot with about 7:15 to play and Luka Doncic grabbed an offensive rebound. Thinking the shot clock was resetting, Doncic made a pass as officials whistled the Mavs for a shot-clock violation.

Mavs players on the court, Kidd and the entire bench protested in vain.

“You can’t review it,” Kidd said. “You can’t call a timeout, so you’ve just got to play through it. That’s what was explained to me. They missed it and it happens. But you have to keep playing.

“Referees are going to make calls, make or miss. Players are going to make or miss shots. You’ve just got to keep playing and that’s the growth of our young team. That group in that locker room, we’re young but we kept our composure and we kept playing.”

Golden State rookie Moses Moody followed with back-to-back 3s to tie it. Instead of wilting, the Mavs came together. Doncic and new arrival Spencer Dinwiddie led the finishing kick to beat Golden State for the second time in five days.

The Mavs (38-25) were clutch down the stretch earlier in the week at Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers. But that’s nothing new.

Since Feb. 1, the Mavericks are 8-3 in clutch games sporting an offensive rating of 129.0, defensive rating of 98.1 and net rating of 30.9. Prior to that, Dallas was 9-13 in clutch games, with a net rating of -35.1.

That kind of execution when it matters is one the reasons the Mavs were able to overcome the shot-clock mishap. It called also be called growth.

“It’s totally true, (Kidd) said it when we came to the locker room,” Doncic said after scoring 41, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out nine assists. “We just needed to stay together. Mentally we are there, and we have grown up from this.”