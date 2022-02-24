Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way Contract - NBA Tracker

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

FEB 24: Mavs Sign Moses Wright to Two-Way

According to a report from The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are signing Moses Wright to a two-way contact. The 23-year-old forward played his college ball at Georgia Tech, where he averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game over four seasons. Wright won the AAC Player of the Year award during his senior season.

Wright was previously with the Los Angeles Clippers and their G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. Wright will likely spend a lot of time in Frisco with the Texas Legends. The 6-9 big man averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep in the G-League.

FEB 22: Cauley-Stein Gets 10-Day

After missing time due to personal reasons as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Willie Cauley-Stein is ready to play once again. This time, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Cauley-Stein appeared in 18 games with the Mavericks this season and was waived on Jan. 15. The Sixers moved Andre Drummond in part of the James Harden trade and will take a flier on Cauley-Stein to see if he can be the right option to add depth in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid. Cauley-Stein joins Paul Millsap, Charles Bassey, and Paul Reed as Philly's backup big man options.

FEB 21: Blazers Cut DSJ Dennis Smith Jr. was already expected to be sidelined until at least mid-March due to a right elbow injury. But now he's being waived.

Smith, 24, is of course the former Mavs first-round pick who has bounced around since departing Dallas. He signed a non-guaranteed contract with Portland in the 2021 offseason and won a roster spot in training camp. He has since appeared in 37 games for the team, averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per in 17.2 minutes per contest.

Per ESPN, in the corresponding move in Portland, two-way rookie Trendon Watford is signing a four-year contract.

FEB 15 No Opt-In for Harden?

When the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks for James Harden, part of the deal, at least so they thought, was for Harden to opt in to the final year of his contract. This move would’ve kept Harden from testing the open market until the summer of 2023.

However, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on ‘The Real Ones’ podcast, the opt-in never happened because Harden missed the deadline for the paperwork to be processed.

"The paperwork was filed, but they did not meet the buzzer for the opt-in,” says Charania.

Although the opt-in could still happen this summer, now Harden has the opportunity to see how things workout in Philadelphia for the rest of this season before committing to another year.

Was it an honest mistake? It certainly could have been. Is it possible that Harden sneakily found a way to give him as much leverage as possible going forward, though? We could see that being just as likely as well.

FEB 15 Dragic Hits Buyout Market

According to multiple reports, Goran Dragic, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline, has reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. Dragic immediately becomes the hottest name on the NBA buyout market, with several contenders reportedly interested in signing him.

Although Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison said that he thinks his roster is “set” after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, adding Dragic, who has long been connected to Luka Doncic and Dallas in rumors, would still be a move worth pursuing.

One would have to believe that Dragic would be a better bench-guard option for the Mavs over guys like Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke or Sterling Brown. Also, the Mavs just so happen to be in Miami — where Dragic also is — the same day he gets bought out. Coincidence? Let’s find out.

FEB 10 Luka Selected to Team LeBron for All-Star Game

During the NBA All-Star Draft, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was selected to Team LeBron. This doesn’t come as a shock to us, as Docnic and LeBron James share a great deal of respect for one another, and Doncic has modeled a lot of his game after James.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, and Step Curry join James as starters on Team LeBron. Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet and James Harden are the reserves.

On Team Durant, Kevin Durant, the starters are as follows: Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

Team Durant Reserves: Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Djounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert.