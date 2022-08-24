Skip to main content

'Low-Risk Investment' Tyler Dorsey Hopes to Pay Off Big for Mavs

The two-way player is banking on his international experience translating to NBA success.

The Dallas Mavericks made headlines earlier in the summer with the departure of second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, as well as the acquisition of Christian Wood

Other additions included signing veteran JaVale McGee and resigning Theo Pinson. Throw in Luka Doncic being in better shape and the Mavs roster looks all set.

However, one minor move was the signing of G-League guard Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract. Over the past seasons, Dorsey has played overseas in the Israel Premier League and recently in Greece for the Olympiacos Piraeus. 

So what can the two-way player bring to the table?

Mavs.com reporter Eddie Sefko breaks down Dorsey's level of progression. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1232077843-594x594
Play

Potential Veteran Guard Trade Targets for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks may have some options to pursue a veteran guard if they seek to add depth before the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Grant Afseth
gettyimages-1268125295-594x594
Play

On This Day: Luka Doncic Nails Buzzer-Beater in Mavs' Playoff Win vs. Clippers

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
Play

How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd helped change the team's direction last season.

By Lorenzo Almanza

"The 6-5 shooting guard has a decent 3-point stroke and at 26, he should be coming into his best NBA years," Sefko wrote. "He was a solid player in both Israel and Greece with teams at the top level."

Last season, he averaged 10.7 points in 32 appearances for Olympiacos, and shot 47.7 percent. During EuroLeague action, he upped his game by averaging 12..8 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Dorsey has been playing for Greece's national team this summer alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an international friendly against Turkey Friday, Dorsey dropped in 16 points on 50-percent shooting. 

The next step is translating that international success to the NBA.

"He’s a low-risk investment for the Mavericks and potentially could reap some nice dividends during the course of the season," Sefko added. "It will be a major success for him and the team if he can carve out consistent minutes with the Mavericks."

For his NBA career, he averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. His best season came three years ago when he started in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 9.8 points on 42-percent shooting.

gettyimages-1232077843-594x594
News

Potential Veteran Guard Trade Targets for Mavs

By Grant Afseth
gettyimages-1268125295-594x594
News

On This Day: Luka Doncic Nails Buzzer-Beater in Mavs' Playoff Win vs. Clippers

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
News

How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture

By Lorenzo Almanza
durant doncic
News

How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds

By Grant Afseth
luka kidd okc
News

Can Doncic, Mavs Avoid Slow Start to Season?

By Dalton Trigg
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavs' Division Rival 'Expressing Interest' in Kevin Durant Trade

By Zach Dimmitt and Dalton Trigg
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Mavs’ Christian Wood Ranked Among Top NBA Power Forwards

By Grant Afseth
Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks
News

Dorian Finney-Smith Ranked Among Top NBA Power Forwards

By Grant Afseth