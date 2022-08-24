'Low-Risk Investment' Tyler Dorsey Hopes to Pay Off Big for Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks made headlines earlier in the summer with the departure of second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, as well as the acquisition of Christian Wood.

Other additions included signing veteran JaVale McGee and resigning Theo Pinson. Throw in Luka Doncic being in better shape and the Mavs roster looks all set.

However, one minor move was the signing of G-League guard Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract. Over the past seasons, Dorsey has played overseas in the Israel Premier League and recently in Greece for the Olympiacos Piraeus.

So what can the two-way player bring to the table?

Mavs.com reporter Eddie Sefko breaks down Dorsey's level of progression.

"The 6-5 shooting guard has a decent 3-point stroke and at 26, he should be coming into his best NBA years," Sefko wrote. "He was a solid player in both Israel and Greece with teams at the top level."

Last season, he averaged 10.7 points in 32 appearances for Olympiacos, and shot 47.7 percent. During EuroLeague action, he upped his game by averaging 12..8 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Dorsey has been playing for Greece's national team this summer alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an international friendly against Turkey Friday, Dorsey dropped in 16 points on 50-percent shooting.

The next step is translating that international success to the NBA.

"He’s a low-risk investment for the Mavericks and potentially could reap some nice dividends during the course of the season," Sefko added. "It will be a major success for him and the team if he can carve out consistent minutes with the Mavericks."

For his NBA career, he averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. His best season came three years ago when he started in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 9.8 points on 42-percent shooting.