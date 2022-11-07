NBA Reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie's Allegations Against Tony Brothers

When the Dallas Mavericks took down the Toronto Raptors in their 111-110 win on Friday, the focus was on Luka Doncic and the overall performance of the team in their victory. It shifted in the post-game interview session when Spencer Dinwiddie brought an incident with a referee to the attention of reporters.

Dinwiddie offered a monologue for reporters in attendance to describe the language that an unnamed referee had used to describe him — alleging that he was referred to as a “bitch ass m---------“ to his teammate. He later insinuated that it was Tony Brothers, the official, who called him for a technical foul, which automatically results in a fine when called for a tech.

"I apologize to Tony Brothers for what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap. I think he thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, which is what the refs are supposed to do, you'd see that I clap to get the attention of my teammates and things of that nature, so it was nothing personal.

"So, as a man, I'd like to say sorry, first and foremost. Secondarily, I'd like to say, not only would I like my money back, I'd like not to be called a bitch ass m-------to my teammate. If there is anybody that feels that way about me, not naming names, they can address me personally, face-to-face, because no swear words were used in the direction of anybody personally.

"It was like 'hey, that's not a take foul' or 'hey that's not a f------- take foul' or something like that. It wasn't anything that was personal. So, NBA, I would definitely like my money back, and I would appreciate no fine at all to end this monologue."

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is reviewing the incident between Spencer Dinwiddie and Tony Brothers to gain information about the situation.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons shared his experiences from his playing career involving his relationship with Brothers. Parsons explained that it's likely that Dinwiddie was indeed called that name by Brothers, but it was probably done in a joking manner — based on the relationship he's established with players that features banter of that nature.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd was asked about the incident involving Dinwiddie and Brothers. Kidd, like many around the NBA, has a relationship with Brothers and expressed the respect for the work he's done as an official.

Kidd explained he wasn't aware of the situation during the game but needs more information before he can give too much of an opinion.

“Ew, that’s tough. I have to talk to Spencer. When you look at Tony and what he’s done in this league, as a referee who is well liked and one of the best that we have. So, I’m gonna see what happened here and talk to Spencer and find out exactly what happened. That’s a sensitive topic, we’ll see what happened.”

More information will be revealed about the incident when the NBA concludes its investigation. Check back with DallasBasketball.com for updates.

