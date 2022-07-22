Luka Doncic knows how to ball out in Europe during the offseason — not only on the court for the Slovenian national team, but off the court on the party scene as well.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar made media waves last week when he was seen partying on stage with Goran Dragic and Shaquille O’Neal in Croatia. O’Neal was visiting Europe on a small party tour as “DJ Diesel.” Now, Shaq is spilling the details of the trip on his podcast.

"Shoutout to Luka," O'Neal said on The Big Shaqstrumental. "When I arrived in Luka’s town some people picked me up, they drove me to a mansion that Luka had set up for me. I had the pizza there, I had the hookah there, I had the fruit, they escorted me to the show.

“Luka said 'Shaq, ain’t nothing going to happen to you when you’re in my town, Mr. O’Nealovich' – that’s what they called me. So shoutout to Luka and Goran Dragic because their people really set it up for me.”

Whether it’s on a TNT postgame broadcast or at All-Star Weekend, Doncic and O’Neal have always seemed to naturally get along with each other. When Doncic found out O’Neal was going to be in town, he pulled all the strings to make sure the NBA legend got the MVP treatment.

"I got there and Luka said we know you’re staying at a hotel, but we want you to stay at some place that he had for me,” said O’Neal. “It was right there on the water, four-bedroom villa, he had that blue mist hookah."