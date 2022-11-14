Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup

As the Dallas Mavericks get another day off ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Dalton Trigg recaps their big, slump-busting win over the Portland Trail Blazers on today’s episode of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back.

Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie out-dueling Damian Lillard in crunch time, the Mavs finally jumped back in the win column after an uninspiring 0-2 road trip. Although Dallas is just 7-5 overall, it is 6-1 at home. This is a good sign for the Mavs, considering they’re next four games are at American Airlines Center.

The Mavs are a good basketball team, but if they want to elevate themselves to true championship-contender status, GM Nico Harrison will likely have to go trade for another player who can dribble and create on offense. Until then, Dallas will continue to rely on historic outputs from Doncic paired with contributions from Dinwiddie, Christian Wood and others.

Trigg also recaps all the other action that happened around the NBA on Sunday night, including Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland dropping 51 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid putting up 59 points in a win over the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers took down Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors’ early-season struggles continued in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

