Watching Luka Doncic score Western Conference Player of the Week honors in multiple weeks never gets old, either.

The Dallas Mavs star has been honored by the NBA for games played from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1 ... this marking the second straight week - and the ninth time in his career - that he has received the honor.

"Luka Magic's'' magic numbers this week? He led the Mavericks to a 3-0 week by averaging 48.7 points, 13 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in just under 40 minutes per game.

In accumulating 146 points, 39 rebounds and 32 assists during the week, the MVP candidate Doncic is now the first player in NBA history to total 140-plus points, 30-plus rebounds and 30-plus assists over any three-game span.

Luka, 23, helped beat the Knicks in OT by pouring in a career-high 60 points to go along with a career-high 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block ... and in doing do became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double, and just the second player to post a 60-point triple-double of any kind.

The 60 points set a new franchise record ... but he wasn't done.

The three-time All-Star then keyed a win over Houston with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to go along with two blocks and one steal.

And then one more time to close out the calendar year, as he notched a game-high 51 points to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, a season-high-tying four steals and one block in a win at San Antonio on New Year's Eve.

Said coach Jason Kidd: "He's carrying us ... We can’t expect him to have 50 every night.”

Which is true, but ... Luka is kinda going ahead and doing it anyway.

Dallas has now been pushed by Luka - who is leading the league at 34.2 points per game - to a 21-16 record with a season-best six-game win streak.

