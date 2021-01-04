Mavs Talk: 'Bitching Won't Do Any Good' - Carlisle
The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Chicago Bulls’ Zach Lavine on Sunday night, as he contributed 39 points towards the Bulls’ 118-108 win. Dallas, which played without star player Luka Doncic, now falls to 2-4 and is tied for last place in the Western Conference.
One bright spot for Dallas was fill-in starter Jalen Brunson, who seized the opportunity to start and put up 31 points for the Mavericks.
Now let's hear Mavs talk:
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on the season’s difficult start:
"Bitching about it is not going to do any good."
Carlisle on what went wrong:
"We didn't do enough things to make them miss enough shots. You got to come up with balls that are equally available to either team. ... Coming up with a quarter of them isn't enough."
Jalen Brunson on his 31-point performance:
"I try to play the same way every time I step on the court.”
Willie Cauley-Stein on the Mavericks' early-season results:
“"We've got a target on our back." Says teams are going to give the Mavs their best every night because they have two star players.
Maxi Kleber on the Mavericks’ struggles and his shot selection:
"I think the biggest thing for us is to get rid of the ups and downs no matter who's playing… I take the shots that I get and a lot of the shots that I get are three-pointers because of the way we play."
The Mavericks have a quick turnaround, traveling to face James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Monday night.