Mavs Talk: ‘We Haven't Done S---' - Carlisle

Dallas Mavs Talk: ‘We haven't done s---,’ says Rick Carlisle after bounce-back win vs Miami

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks once again emerged a completely different team than the outing before, this time defeating the Miami Heat 93-83. After three quarters, Dallas led by a whopping 73-53 score. Luka Doncic finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.

While it’s a step in the right direction, coaches and players aren’t satisfied just yet.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle on Doncic conditioning:

"He was tired at the end of the first and at the end of the third because he was going hard."

Carlisle on the win and defense:

“We haven't done shit. We really haven't … The notion that we need to be a better defensive team has only resonated in two out of five games ... We didn’t talk about offense the last couple of days. We’re just talking about defense, effort, intensity, playing together hard, and the importance of details.”

The Miami Heat shot just 37% from the field after the Hornets managed to shoot 51% on Wednesday which is a step in the right direction.

Tim Hardaway Jr. on Doncic:

"He puts in the work. It showed tonight."

Doncic on his performance:

“I was so happy. I've been struggling a lot so I was so happy when I made that three. It made my day… If coach wants me to play 48 [minutes], I'll play 48.”

The Mavs will look to establish some consistency on Sunday night when traveling to face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM Central Time.