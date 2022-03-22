Tim Hardaway Jr. Unlikely Back For Mavs This Season

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Tim Hardaway Jr. since the guard suffered a fracture in his foot Jan. 25. He has undergone surgery, which gave hope to a possible return this season.

Initially, it was thought Hardaway would be back if the Mavericks advanced past the first round of the playoffs. An interview he did with the Dallas Morning News reinforced that idea.

“I’ll say this: The further we go [in the playoffs], the better chance I have," Hardaway said. "That’s the answer I’ll give."

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Hardaway is "a ways away" and he doubts the veteran shooting guard will be available during the playoffs. Video of Hardaway at practice showed him getting jump shots up, but not yet sprinting.

There is less of an immediate need for the Mavs to get Hardaway back following the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie filling that role as a combo guard, either starting or coming off the bench, gives Dallas another playmaker with Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

Hardaway would likely help the Mavs' depth and rotation if he's healthy. His ability to attack and spot-up shoot is a definite asset. The level of offensive firepower the Mavericks would have with Hardaway is intriguing, as well as how he'd fit with Dinwiddie.

There's also the possibility of the Mavericks trading Hardaway due to the logjam out on the perimeter with Dinwiddie. A healthy Hardaway makes for a better trade chip.

Hardaway has appeared in 42 games this season, averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.