Skip to main content

Tim Hardaway Jr. Unlikely Back For Mavs This Season

Recovery from foot surgery hasn't progressed enough for guard to return

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Tim Hardaway Jr. since the guard suffered a fracture in his foot Jan. 25. He has undergone surgery, which gave hope to a possible return this season. 

Initially, it was thought Hardaway would be back if the Mavericks advanced past the first round of the playoffs. An interview he did with the Dallas Morning News reinforced that idea. 

Hardaway

Mavericks Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. 

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Shoots Jump Shot

Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis

Tim Hardaway Jr. & Kristaps Porzingis

“I’ll say this: The further we go [in the playoffs], the better chance I have," Hardaway said. "That’s the answer I’ll give."

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Hardaway is "a ways away" and he doubts the veteran shooting guard will be available during the playoffs. Video of Hardaway at practice showed him getting jump shots up, but not yet sprinting. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17924801
Play

Luka Doncic OUT For Mavericks vs. Rockets

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic won't play Wednesday against visiting Houston Rockets.

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
3 hours ago
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
Play

Playoff Standings Madness: Outlook for Mavs, Jazz, Wolves, Nuggets

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
9FEC344D-89CF-455D-9271-F58BF1B4C6CC
Play

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big on Doncic Off Night vs. Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks squeaked by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a rough scoring night from Luka Doncic.

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
7 hours ago

There is less of an immediate need for the Mavs to get Hardaway back following the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie filling that role as a combo guard, either starting or coming off the bench, gives Dallas another playmaker with Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. 

Hardaway would likely help the Mavs' depth and rotation if he's healthy. His ability to attack and spot-up shoot is a definite asset. The level of offensive firepower the Mavericks would have with Hardaway is intriguing, as well as how he'd fit with Dinwiddie.

Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Hi-Fives Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie Drives vs. Rockets

There's also the possibility of the Mavericks trading Hardaway due to the logjam out on the perimeter with Dinwiddie. A healthy Hardaway makes for a better trade chip. 

Hardaway has appeared in 42 games this season, averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

USATSI_17924801
News

Luka Doncic OUT For Mavericks vs. Rockets

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
6CF824BF-57B6-4979-939A-FCD6EF014DFA
News

Playoff Standings Madness: Outlook for Mavs, Jazz, Wolves, Nuggets

By DallasBasketball.com Staff4 hours ago
9FEC344D-89CF-455D-9271-F58BF1B4C6CC
News

Mavs Role Players Step Up Big on Doncic Off Night vs. Wolves

By Grant Afseth7 hours ago
D37A42BA-C458-4133-98A5-FC0BBE8C9793
News

No Panic, No Problem: Luka Doncic, Mavs Still Clutch as Playoffs Near

By Dalton Trigg7 hours ago
USATSI_17945902
News

Mavs Donuts: Perfect Powell, Doncic Gets Last Laugh, James Makes History

By Lance Roberson8 hours ago
USATSI_17945158_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Surge Late For Key Win Over Timberwolves

By Bri Amaranthus19 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards
News

Stephen A. Smith: Mavs Won Porzingis Trade Over Wizards ‘In a Rout’

By Grant AfsethMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17398163_168388359_lowres
News

Will Karl-Anthony Towns Play For Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavs?

By Grant AfsethMar 21, 2022