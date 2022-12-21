Mavs Have Few Realistic Trade Options; 76ers’ Tobias Harris One of Them?

The Dallas Mavericks have questions that need answering when it comes to their current roster. A trade for Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris might be one of the few realistic options available this season, though.

Unless things magically turn in a different direction for the Dallas Mavericks in the next few weeks, the franchise might be nearing a crossroads when it comes to its current roster construction.

Through 31 games, the Mavs have a 15-16 record and are tied for 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Despite having lost Jalen Brunson over the offseason, those results simply aren’t acceptable for a team coming off a Western Conference Finals run, especially considering that MVP candidate Luka Doncic has been, for the most part, fully healthy so far.

So what can the Mavs realistically do to improve their situation going forward? Given how loaded the next NBA Draft is supposed to be, headlined by top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, Dallas could always choose the ‘organic tanking’ route. The Mavs still owe the Knicks their 2023 first-round pick, but it’s top-10 protected. When you have a young talent on Doncic’s level, though, it’s hard to pull the plug and go that route.

When it comes to potential trade options, the most realistic ones likely have to include the Mavs not giving up another first-round pick. A potential trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Tobias Harris fits that mold. Here’s what we’re thinking:

Mavs receive: Tobias Harris

76ers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and JaVale McGee

For the 76ers, this trade would essentially be doing with Harris what the Mavs did with Kristaps Porzingis last season — which is trading his bloated contract for multiple less-bloated contracts. Harris is making $37 million this season and is owed $39 million in the 2023-24 season.

Although Tim Hardaway Jr. has two years remaining after this season, his contract is descending. He’s making $19.6 million now, but he’ll be making $16.1 million in the final year of his contract, which is a little more manageable … and it’s a lot more manageable than Harris’ $39 million.

Harris is averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 42 percent from deep. On paper, it seems as if he’d be a solid fit with the Mavs despite his massive contract. If the Mavs can shave off a year’s worth of smaller salary by trading Hardaway and McGee for him, it might be a shakeup worth pursuing.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.