Should Mavs Pursue Trade for Raptors' OG Anunoby?

The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 6-3 record and are beginning to round into form after a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign.

Despite the four-game win streak, there are always ways the Mavericks could improve their roster for another late playoff push. The organization is never satisfied and is alway looking for opportunities to arise.

One player the Mavs should be interested in should he ever become available via trade is Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who is looking like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate so far on what is one of the deepest teams in the league. But with Anunoby's success comes future hinderance on the Raptors' salary cap situation with such a young, talented team at hand. This is where Nico Harrison and the Mavs step in.

Mavericks receive: OG Anunoby

Raptors receive: Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell, and a 2025 unprotected first-round pick

For Dallas, it would gain a 25-year old in Anunoby, who would immediately become the second-best player on the team alongside Luka Doncic. Anunoby just dropped 27 points, seven rebounds, and five steals against Dallas on Nov. 4. He provides a wing who can do it all on both ends of the floor as he continues to grow into his own, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

Anunoby's contract fits well into the Mavericks' fold as well. He's on the second year of his four-year, $72 million deal, which includes a player option in 2024-25 at the age of 27.

One would assume the Mavs would jump at the opportunity to place Anunoby alongside Doncic, as well as next to Dorian Finney-Smith on the wing hounding opposing team's best perimeter players ... but what does this do for the Raptors?

Toronto would gain two veteran players in Bullock and Powell who know their roles and play them well. As a bonus, Powell was born and raised in Toronto. But more importantly, the Raptors would gain some financial freedom and an unprotected draft pick.

For Bullock, he has one year remaining after this season while Powell hits unrestricted free agency this coming offseason. This adds some financial flexibility for the Raptors, who have all of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, and Scottie Barnes with one year remaining after this season.

Unless the financial flexibility and the unprotected first-round pick isn't enough, along with the veteran roles of Bullock and Powell, the Raptors could ask for the likes of Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, or the new fan-favorite Josh Green, who are all younger and offer more contractual control for Toronto.

Overall, adding a young player with Anunoby's ability and ceiling to a roster with a lot of postseason experience would be a huge win for the Mavs in both the present and the future.

