Mavs Trade Gossip 'Is A Joke,' Says Analyst Coop

The gossip is oozing out of the woodwork now, reputable and recognizable NBA media names beginning the week with reports of the Dallas Mavericks "gauging'' the trade-away value of Kristaps Porzingis and now everybody with a keyboard pitching in with their own gossipy takes.

"It's a joke,'' says Chuck Cooperstein, the radio voice of the Mavs, who joined "Shan and RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan. "Much sound and fury signifying nothing. Less than nothing.''

Coop's logic mirrors ours. (See below.)

Says Coop: "Why would the Mavericks, a year after giving KP a max contract, knowing that he and the star player (Luka Doncic) have a really good relationship, with both of them under the age of 25, give up on him?''

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has spoken to DallasBasketball.com about the "not true'' rumors about the team's willingness to trade Porzingis.

"There have been no discussions about KP with any team. We have not discussed him in a trade at all,'' he told us.

The Mavs' recent Luka Doncic-led surge to 15-15 (Dallas has vaulted to the ninth slot in the NBA West standings), and the belief within the Mavs' front office that they would like to add pieces to the chase, not subtract pieces make some of the rumors look like, as Coop says, "a joke.''

Cooperstein also talked about Luka Doncic's heroics and Dallas as championship contender.

Watch the interview above or listen to the audio below as the 103.3 ESPN radio play-by-play man Coop says, "It's absurd. A waste of hot air.''

