BREAKING: Mavs Trade Porzingis to Wizards; Acquire Dinwiddie, Bertans

The Dallas Mavericks continued the NBA trade deadline craziness on Thursday by trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards.

The Dallas Mavericks made their first move ahead of the NBA trade deadline and it involves Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the team's last five games due to knee soreness.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks are trading Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Both teams are moving unfavorable salaries in this deal. Dinwiddie has been incompatible with Bradley Beal after being the Wizards' marque free agency addition—placing him prominently in trade rumors prior to the deadline.

Dinwiddie, who is coming off a torn ACL injury that he suffered last season, is having a down-year with averages of 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists with underwhelming scoring efficiency.

Davis Bertans has long been considered a negative asset since signing his five-year, $80 million contract and has been a player the Wizards have sought to move in trade discussions. He has appeared in 34 games this season with averages of 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Prior to this deal, there were rumors about the Mavericks seeking a stretch-four ahead of the trade deadline and Bertans satisfies that need. Dallas will add a bench guard in Dinwiddie amid buyout rumors surrounding Goran Dragic.

The Mavericks held high hopes for Porzingis as a co-star alongside Luka Doncic when they sent Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two first-round picks to the New York Knicks to acquire him in part of a deal.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the final remaining part of the trade the Mavericks completed to acquire Porzinigs from the Knicks. New York still holds the 2023 first-round pick Dallas had sent in the deal.