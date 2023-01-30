Latest NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Fielding Offers' For Wings; Could Be Sellers at Deadline

With less than two weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have some big questions that need to be answered. DallasBasketball.com brings you the latest trade rumors.

The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have already been linked to several players in rumors over the last month, including Zach LaVine, Fred VanVleet, D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic and many others.

The latest trade intel involving the Mavs comes from the Action Network's Matt Moore, who suggests that Dallas, in addition to 'fielding offers' for its wings, could become sellers at the deadline instead of buyers.

The Mavericks have been fielding offers for their wings in an effort to upgrade. Tim Hardaway Jr. is the name most commonly mentioned, there were reports that the Cavs and Mavericks had mutual interest in a Caris LeVert-Hardaway Jr. swap. But there have been some indications that Dallas may look to shed salary instead of looking for upgrades. How Luka Doncic would receive that in the short term would be something to watch, even if it opened doors for the Mavericks in free agency later. Utah might be able to offer the Mavericks both sides: short-term upgrades on expiring contracts, and Utah can absorb money.

That last part about the Utah Jazz is interesting, because if the Mavs do decide to become sellers, Utah has some intriguing young players and picks that could entice Dallas to give away veterans on team-friendly contracts. Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson are some intriguing names to monitor there.

With just 31 games remaining, the Mavs have a 26-25 record, which is good for seventh-place in the Western Conference at the moment. Dallas is just 2.5 games back of the third-place Sacramento Kings, but they're also just 2.5 games ahead of the 13th-place Los Angeles Lakers as well.

With a tough schedule on the horizon, it's time for the Mavs to sink or swim. This next stretch heading toward the deadline could determine the direction Dallas takes.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Check out our latest Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode: