September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mavs Camp Profile: Dwight Powell - Comeback Season?

Coming off a devastating Achilles injury, Dwight Powell had a rough 2020-21 campaign. However, he exhibited a glimpse of improvement in mobility and athleticism during his 52 minutes playoff minutes for the Mavericks. Dallasbasketball.com projects what is to come for Powell.
Author:

Thanks to modern medicine and the tireless work of medical professionals, an ACL doesn't invoke the same despairing gasp as past years. However, the same advancements haven't found their way in reducing the lengthy effects of a damaged Achilles. In January of 2020, Dwight Powell suffered such a severe injury. Now, 20 months later, could a true comeback be brewing in Dallas?

Although Powell didn't explode on the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021 postseason, he did manage to showcase flashes of his one-for-all energy. He moves around the court as a help defender and crashes to the restricted area as the safety blanket around the basket. 

Such sequences appeared few and far between during his first season following the Achilles injury. New Mavs head coach Jason Kidd envisions a bright 2021-22 campaign for Powell, which is indicative of his decision to place him in the starting lineup. 

During his time with the Mavericks, Powell inadvertently ignited a polarising rift in the fanbase. Either you think he falls too much due to a lack of strength or view him as an efficient rim-running big. Although both are true, Powell's ability to finish at the rim makes it easier to digest why Kidd chose him as the starting center.

READ MORE: 'Fan Jam': Dallas Mavs to Hold Open Practice

Recommended Articles

E2DA2A12-C3DE-45BB-9E14-45D7D4D512C4
Play

Mavs Camp Profile: Dwight Powell

Coming off a devastating Achilles injury, Dwight Powell had a rough 2020-21 campaign. However, he exhibited a glimpse of improvement in mobility and athleticism during his 52 minutes playoff minutes for the Mavericks. Dallasbasketball.com projects what is to come for Powell.

6 minutes ago
CDA76183-FD35-47A1-932E-C53782D4D75E
Play

Mavs: Does Dwight Powell Start at Center with Luka & Porzingis?

“The Interchangeable Man” reigns. Do the Mavs get this?

2 hours ago
Luka KP 2
Play

Mavs to Hold Open Practice

Following Mavs Media day, Dallas will hold another interactive activity in the form of open practice on Oct. 3.

7 hours ago

During Luka Doncic's rookie season, Powell presented the rookie with ample opportunities for relief in light of the 52 assists created by their connection. Before Doncic, Powell led the team in true shooting percentage and finished with the highest offensive rating.

The stats prove if you put Powell in the right situation, he will produce efficiently, despite the arm-flailing and constant falling, turning some fans off to the idea that the rim-running big is a positive player. However, as with most things, moderation is key.

Expectations for Dwight Powell

Regardless of what you think of Powell, Doncic has a rapport with him, and the starting center also exists as a Kristaps Porzingis relief plan. While it boggles the mind of a particular pocket of the fanbase as to why Powell is the early season starter, it doesn't explicitly convey he will finish games.

Besides, a lot of NBA coaches take weeks, months even, to solidify their starting lineups. Nothing is set in stone, especially Powell as the starting center. I imagine he will start early on but not play starter minutes. Ultimately, Powell should revert to the bench as the energetic backup big.

READ MORE: 'Position-less' Dallas Mavs: Does Dwight Powell Start at Center with Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis?

E2DA2A12-C3DE-45BB-9E14-45D7D4D512C4
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Dwight Powell

6 minutes ago
CDA76183-FD35-47A1-932E-C53782D4D75E
News

Mavs: Does Dwight Powell Start at Center with Luka & Porzingis?

2 hours ago
Luka KP 2
News

Mavs to Hold Open Practice

7 hours ago
green_t4g9sdi9d2id15pu4i6vxujdo
News

Mavs’ Josh Green - 'Betting On Improvement'

22 hours ago
luka-doncic-jason-kidd
News

Mavs Camp Profile: Luka Doncic - 'Kidd Teacher'

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16202993_168395540_lowres
News

Kidd Explains Where Porzingis Will Start

Sep 27, 2021
mavs school
News

Are Luka Doncic's Mavs Ready to be 'Schooled' by Kidd?

Sep 27, 2021
luka picasso
News

Luka Doncic is 'Young Picasso' - But?

Sep 27, 2021