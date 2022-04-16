Skip to main content

Mavs Injury Report: Luka Doncic OUT For Game 1 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks ruled out Luka Doncic for Saturday’s opening playoff game against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are set to play Game 1 of their first round series on Saturday. With much of the attention leading into tipoff being on Luka Doncic's left calf strain, more clarity has been established.

On Monday, an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. Despite Doncic undergoing treatment throughout the week, the quick turnaround before the playoff opener raised doubt about his status.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs on Friday listed Doncic as doubtful for Game 1. He was ruled out on Saturday as tipoff approached. 

Before Game 1, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd described Doncic's status as "day-to-day" as he continues to recover from his calf strain. There is optimism that he can return sooner rather than later in the series. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

NBA Experts Make Mavs vs. Jazz Playoffs Predictions

The start of the 2022 NBA playoffs is here. Will it be the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz that wins their first-round series?

By Grant Afseth36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Film Room: Dallas’ Defense Can Contain Donovan Mitchell - Here’s How

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will be seeking to lead his team to a Game 1 win. Here's how the Dallas Mavericks can keep him in check.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Playoffs: 3 Keys to Watch in Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will face off in Game 1 of their first-round series. What are the keys to this matchup?

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
2 hours ago

“He’s arguably one of the top-three players in the league. … I don’t think any body’s going to be Luka, but different guys can step in and be really, really effective,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said before Game 1." 

With Doncic out of the lineup, the starting backcourt the Mavericks will deploy for Game 1 will consist of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Both guards will look to lead the offense with Doncic sidelined

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

“The couple games [Doncic] hasn’t played and I’ve been, just my usage goes way up,” Dinwiddie said. “Just try to continue to make plays, be aggressive, but understand that it’s probably 30 pick and rolls versus like 10.”

If the Mavericks manage to steal a win in Game 1, it would go a long way in alleviating pressure as Doncic continues to manage his injury. 

The Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series late Monday night (8:30 p.m ET) on NBA TV. As far as Game 3 is concerned, there is a two-day gap with the travel involved to get to Salt Lake City, which is great news for Doncic and the Mavs.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Experts Make Mavs vs. Jazz Playoffs Predictions

By Grant Afseth36 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Film Room: Dallas’ Defense Can Contain Donovan Mitchell - Here’s How

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Playoffs: 3 Keys to Watch in Game 1

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
ED8FA4AB-1E99-435C-862F-AF23DC3EC0F0
News

'Find A Way To Win' - Without Luka Doncic: Mavs vs. Jazz Game 1 GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus11 hours ago
gettyimages-1239557855-594x594
News

Luka Doncic Believes Mavs Primed For Long Playoff Run

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Mavs Film Room: Can Brunson, Dinwiddie Lead Against Jazz Without Doncic?

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs
News

Mavs Are Mixed Bag Without Luka Doncic

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks
News

'Keep Pushing Yourself': Mavs' Jalen Brunson Not Satisfied With Career-Best Season

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago