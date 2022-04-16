Mavs Injury Report: Luka Doncic OUT For Game 1 vs. Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks ruled out Luka Doncic for Saturday’s opening playoff game against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are set to play Game 1 of their first round series on Saturday. With much of the attention leading into tipoff being on Luka Doncic's left calf strain, more clarity has been established.

On Monday, an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. Despite Doncic undergoing treatment throughout the week, the quick turnaround before the playoff opener raised doubt about his status.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs on Friday listed Doncic as doubtful for Game 1. He was ruled out on Saturday as tipoff approached.

Before Game 1, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd described Doncic's status as "day-to-day" as he continues to recover from his calf strain. There is optimism that he can return sooner rather than later in the series.

“He’s arguably one of the top-three players in the league. … I don’t think any body’s going to be Luka, but different guys can step in and be really, really effective,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said before Game 1."

With Doncic out of the lineup, the starting backcourt the Mavericks will deploy for Game 1 will consist of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Both guards will look to lead the offense with Doncic sidelined.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“The couple games [Doncic] hasn’t played and I’ve been, just my usage goes way up,” Dinwiddie said. “Just try to continue to make plays, be aggressive, but understand that it’s probably 30 pick and rolls versus like 10.”

If the Mavericks manage to steal a win in Game 1, it would go a long way in alleviating pressure as Doncic continues to manage his injury.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series late Monday night (8:30 p.m ET) on NBA TV. As far as Game 3 is concerned, there is a two-day gap with the travel involved to get to Salt Lake City, which is great news for Doncic and the Mavs.