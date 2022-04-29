Breaking Down Mavs' Series Win vs. Jazz; Preview of 2nd Round vs. Suns
After blowing out the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round series to take a 3-2 lead, the Dallas Mavericks knew things would be much tougher heading back to Salt Lake City for Game 6. Playoff close-out games are already hard to pull off in general, but trying to do so on the road in front of a hostile crowd is even more difficult.
However, the Mavs, who have shown much more mental toughness this season than we've seen in over a decade, overcame adversity in route to a 98-96 win in Game 6 and won the series 4-2. It was the playoff series win for Dallas since Dirk Nowitzki hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2011 after the Mavs defeated LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat.
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson combined to score 48 of the Mavs' 98 points in the close-out win, Dorian Finney-Smith balled out with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and stellar defense in 46 minutes played, and Spencer Dinwiddie finally found his shooting touch after struggling throughout the first five games of the playoffs.
On this live-recorded episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth and a handful of excited Mavs fans on Spotify Live to break down the Game 6 victory, give final takes on the individual performances witnessed throughout the series, preview the upcoming second-round matchup against the league-leading Phoenix Suns, and much more:
