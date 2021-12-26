Mavs Waive Two-Way Rookie Eugene Omoruyi

Less than 24 hours after a tough 120-116 Christmas Day loss to the Utah Jazz, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Sunday that they have waived two-way rookie Eugene Omoruyi.

Omoruyi was signed to a two-way contract by the Mavs during the Las Vegas Summer League over the offseason. The soon-to-be 25-year-old showed promise for Dallas in very limited spurts, including a preseason win against the Los Angeles Clippers where he led the Mavs in scoring with 19 points.

The Mavs had Omoruyi developing in Frisco with the Texas Legends, where he was averaging 16 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes per game.

Omoruyi unfortunately sustained a foot injury in the Legends’ loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on December 15th. Last Thursday, Omoruyi underwent surgery on his foot and is expected to be out 4-6 months.

Under normal circumstances, the Mavs might be able to be more patient with their two-way contract guys, but with mounting absences piling up due to injuries and NBA health and safety protocols, Dallas couldn’t afford to have a rehabbing player occupying a non-guaranteed roster spot. Omoruyi could still find himself with the Legends going forward.

It will be interesting to see what the Mavs do with their open two-way contract slot now. Obviously a player like Marquese Chriss has been in the league a little too long to receive a two-way deal, but Theo Pinson, Carlik Jones and Charlie Brown Jr., who were all recently signed to 10-day hardship allowance contracts, are names to keep an eye on. Pinson could very-well be the favorite.

