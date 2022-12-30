Ran Out The Gym: Mavs Weaponize Transition in Win vs. Rockets

By getting out to run in transition, the Dallas Mavericks created a major advantage in their win over the Houston Rockets.

The Dallas Mavericks made light work of the Houston Rockets in their 129-114 win on Thursday. While the 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists that Luka Doncic provided were the foundation of their success, the team's 25-5 advantage in fast-break scoring was rare but welcomed.

The Mavs average a league-low 10.4 fast break points per game and get outscored by an average of 2.4 points per game in this category. With the Rockets' frontcourt players often crashing the offensive glass along with perimeter talents that are rarely concerned about hustling back on defense, the Mavs took full advantage. The strategy was described as a "surprise" by Usman Garuba

"We are a team that crash (the glass) a lot," Garuba said. "Obviously, I think their game plan was having the rebounds and make everyone run because we crash the glass very hard. ... They did surprise us. It is what it is. Every game is different, and the game plan was good, but we have to adjust and learn for the next game..”

A significant factor in the Mavs' success on spray-ahead passes from Luka Doncic. Like Davis Bertans and Dwight Powell, the frontcourt talents with speed made it a point to get out to run in transition instead of hanging around the paint waiting for a rebound. It maximizes the strengths of the unit against an undisciplined team.

"We didn't talk about the full-court pass [before the game] but I did ask a couple of players to step up and not wait for Luka [Doncic]," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said of the team's transition focus. "They responded, they were good tonight – really good. For whatever reason, Davis [Bertans] is one of his favorite tight ends, receivers. He tends to outrun the coverage, and I think he set the tone for us in a fun way, a great way.

"But again, the full-court pass – DP [Dwight Powell] was great. He received a couple of those full-court passes. He was 8-for-8 coming off the bench. He's been great all season. Again, just being able to get out, run and get easy baskets so we don't have to struggle in the half court.”

The players on the receiving end knew it was a focus to get out and run. Doing so was especially helpful for Powell, who finished with 19 points on 8-8 shooting from the floor while adding six rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes of action.

“Yeah, that was definitely a big emphasis for us coming in tonight, was to get out and run, and put pressure on the rim and in transition, and obviously our guards, Luka [Doncic] especially, was looking ahead and trusting that we were going to run under some of those Hail Marys.”

The Mavs return to action on Saturday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

