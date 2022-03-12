'Ka-Pow!': Dwight Powell Shines in Mavericks Blowout Victory Over Rockets

HOUSTON – Dallas Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd wasn't too concerned about his ball club following a 30-point defeat to the New York Knicks Wednesday night. After all, the Mavericks were on a five-game win streak prior to their loss inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

But as the Mavericks stay a few games ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament, Dallas created more breathing room Friday night.

The Mavericks recorded a 113-100 road victory over the Houston Rockets. With the win, the Mavericks improved to 41-26 on the season while remaining as the No. 5 seed in the western conference.

The Rockets were without starting center Christian Wood for the second consecutive game, and the Mavericks took advantage of Houston's lack of size.

Dwight Powell dominated the paint for Dallas by scoring a career-high-tying 26 points. With 12 rebounds on the night, Powell recorded his first double-double of the season. Powell played so well that Mavericks fans got to hear play-by-play man Mark Followill let out his patented 'Ka-Pow!' call after a big-time Powell dunk.

Luka Doncic had one of his best shooting nights of the season with an efficient 30 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field, 5-for-11 from behind the arc. In addition to his scoring, Doncic recorded 14 rebounds and six assists in the win.

Spencer Dinwiddie started in place of the injured Jalen Brunson and provided the Mavericks with a lift by scoring 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting. With Dinwiddie starting, Trey Burke added 15 points off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 17 points while shooting 63 percent from the field. Rockets' rookie Jalen Green, who scored a career-high 32 points against the Lakers Wednesday night, finished the game with 11 points.

After trailing by as many as 29 points, the Rockets tried their best to make it a game midway through the fourth quarter. Houston received a significant boost from Bruno Fernando, who scored a career-best 16-points in the loss.

After the bounce-back win, the Mavericks will continue their five-game road trip on Sunday against the 42-27 Boston Celtics. Tip-off is slated for 2:30 P.M. CT inside the TD Garden.