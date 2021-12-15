LISTEN: Mavs Winning Without Doncic; LeBron's Lakers Up Next

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by DallasBasketball.com colleague Lance Roberson to discuss the Mavs winning their last two games without superstar Luka Doncic, how these games can be good for the development of the Mavs' young players, a lookahead to Wednesday's game against LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers, and much more!

No matter how bad the Dallas Mavericks' recent opponents have been, any victories without Luka Doncic in the lineup should feel like winning the lottery for a roster that has struggled so mightily when he sits out games over the last two seasons, including a prior 0-4 stretch without him before Thanksgiving. In fact, until Monday night, it had been nearly two full years since the Mavs had won back-to-back games without Doncic playing. So a win is a win, and they'll definitely take it as they attempt to win a third consecutive game without Doncic on Wednesday night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The guys also discuss how games like these are big for the development of young talents like Josh Green and Moses Brown. Finally, with Kristaps Porzingis breaking out of his offensive slump, should the Mavs consider trading him while he's still healthy, or should they stick with it and hope they get this version of KP all season long and in the postseason? Dive into today's episode here:

