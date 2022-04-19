Mavs-Jazz Game 2 Donuts: Record 3s Rain for Dallas in 110-104 Win

How do you beat the Utah Jazz - or any other team in the NBA, for that matter - in a must-win playoff game? Simply sink 22 3-pointers. The Dallas Mavs rode record long-distance shooting from Maxi Kleber and a career-high scoring night from Jalen Brunson to force the Jazz - and Dallas' critics - to put away their brooms.

DONUT 1: HOME SWEET HOME, FINALLY - Mavs broke a six-game home losing streak in the postseason, winning a playoff game at American Airlines Center for the first time since April 26, 2015. That Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets was so long ago that Dallas was led by 31 points from ... Monta Ellis.

DONUT 2: BRUNSON BURNER - Jalen Brunson has been quietly committed all season to atone for his poor performance in last season's first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. In that series, Brunson scored only a combined nine points in Games 6 and 7 as the Mavs coughed up a 3-2 lead. Monday night's performance should put those nightmares to bed, as Brunson scored a career-high 41 points in becoming only the fifth Mav to top 40 in a playoff game along with Dirk Nowitzki (seven times), Luka Doncic (five), Rolando Blackman (two) and Nick Van Exel (one). Brunson worked the Jazz defense like a Yo-Yo all night, hitting six 3-pointers, scoring on an array of mid-range shots and - perhaps most impressive - committing no turnovers in 42 pressure-packed minutes. He's the first player in Mavs history with 40+ points and 0 turnovers. If he hadn't already, Brunson made himself a lot of money Monday night.

DONUT 3: KLUTCH KLEBER - Not bad for a guy that shot only 19 percent from beyond the 3-point line since the All-Star break. Brunson's career-best performance notwithstanding, Maxi Kleber saved the Mavs Monday night with one of the best shooting performances in franchise history. Dirk never made more than five 3s in a playoff game. Kleber made eight, just one shy of Jason Terry's franchise-record nine in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011. Said Kleber, "I felt really good. I told (Dorian Finney-Smith) this morning that I was gonna let ten threes fly. They're leaving me open so I have to shoot them. Tonight I made them."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Spencer Dinwiddie Tom Pennington/Getty Images No Luka Magic. Again. Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Jalen Brunson

DONUT 4: THRICE AS NICE - You simply aren't going to lose a lot - any? - NBA games when you make 20+ 3-pointers. Dallas bewildered Utah with a franchise-record 22, breaking the previous record of 20 originally set in Game 4 against the Lakers in 2011 and tied last season in Game 3 against the Clippers. Which, come to think of it, the Mavs lost. So it is possible. But we can break down pick-and-roll analytics and substitution patterns all night and it won't change the difference between the Mavs losing Game 1 and winning Game 2: 9 3s in Game 1; 22 3s in Game 2.

DONUT 5: BOUNCE BACK BOYS - Mavs improved to an impressive 22-9 after a loss this season. During the regular season they were the NBA's second-best team after a defeat behind only the Phoenix Suns (13-4).

DONUT 6: OFF THE JUMP - The Mavs got out of the gate quickly in both Game 1 and 2, but couldn't sustain the early momentum. In Game 1 they sprinted to a 19-12 lead and in Game 2 were up 14-6. By the end of both quarters, however, the Jazz awoke from their slumber. In Game 1 Dallas led only 23-20 after 12 minutes and Game 2 was tied at 24 entering the second quarter.

DONUT 7: TOO GREEN? - In these high-stakes, high-stress games, we're just not sure if Josh Green is ready. His athleticism seems constricted by Utah's ramped-up defense and it has strangled his decision-making. He looks hesitant, and has made only one of nine shots in the series.

DONUT 8: STRANGE STAT - The Jazz have out-rebounded the Mavs by a staggering 103-65 and have yet to see Doncic. Granted they now have home-court advantage, but they must be headed to Salt Lake City perplexed they're not up 2-0.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Luka & Cuban, both in street clothes Tom Pennington/Getty Images Rudy Gobert Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images Brunson vs. O'Neal

DONUT 9: OWNING GAME 2 - The Mavs have won their last four Game 2s, going back to the 2016 first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder and two consecutive series against the Clippers 2020-21.

DONUT 10: NO RESPECT - Tell us again how Brunson wasn't in the mix for the NBA's "Most Improved" Award. No offense to Darius Garland, Ja Morant and Dejounte Murray, but any voter who watched last year's playoff loss to the Clippers and Monday night's Game 2 might need to re-think their ballot.

DONUT 11: GAME 3 OPTIMISM? - Luka's just gotta play Thursday in Utah, right? Well, remember, it took Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott two weeks to play in a game after similarly straining his calf last October. And while we know Doncic's game isn't predicated on his vertical jumping and above-the-time finishes, during pregame he was barely shooting tip-toe jumpers. Not great.

DONUT 12: REPEATABLE RECIPE? - As in their Game 1 loss, the Mavs were dominated on the boards by 19. How do you make up for that disadvantage? Just knock down 22 3-pointers. We'll see if the Mavs hot shooting makes the trip to Salt Lake City, where they've lost 11 consecutive games.