Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Danny Green Tells the Truth of Why He Picked Lakers Over Mavs

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Last summer, in NBA free agency, the Dallas Mavericks waited. And waited. And waited ... on Danny Green to make his destination decision. The two-time NBA champion was making the jump from Toronto and he was coveted, Dallas certainly looking at him as a candidate to be a third member of a "Big Three'' keyed by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

So, why, after the deliberating, did Green decide to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers?

“Dallas was very interested, the Lakers were interested,” Green said of his free agency decision during a recent appearance on “Take it There” with Taylor Rooks, (ht ClutchPoints). “But the Lakers, to me, were front-runners to me because of the pieces they had now.''

That's fair. After all, LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Separately or in tandem, when it comes to "pieces,'' that's about as good as it gets.

And Green's evaluation of the Mavs?

“Dallas has some really good pieces, but (my thinking was) it would be a year or two for them to be in that conversation.''

Again, difficult to argue with. Green signed a two-year, $30 million deal with his preferred team (it is rumored that Dallas may have offered slightly less, though that doesn't appear to have been a driving force here) and before the COVID-19 hiatus that has shut down the NBA season, Green and the Lakers are a Western Conference-best 49-14, while Luka and KP have pushed Dallas to a No. 7 seed in the West with a 40-27 record.

One would think that with a little time, the Mavs' tandem will get more momentum as a drawing card with "the right pieces.'' But for now? Green revealing what we kind of already knew - that "Those were the two front-runners, the Lakers and Dallas'' - will have to suffice.''

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DFW Native Marcus Smart of Celtics: 'I'm OK' Despite Positive Coronavirus Test

DFW Native Marcus Smart of Celtics: 'I'm OK' Despite Positive Coronavirus Test

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Mavs Luka Doncic Juggles A Valued COVID-19 Asset

Dallas Mavericks players have been keeping us entertained on social media during the NBA's hiatus, and Luka Doncic just took it up a notch.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Cuban: NBA and Sports 'Vital to Bringing Us Back Together'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Says the NBA and Sports Will Be 'Vital to Bringing Us Back Together' in a COVID-19 Age

Mike Fisher

Mavs Roundtable: Adjusting to Life Without Basketball

The DallasBasketball.com staff discusses life without the Dallas Mavericks and sports in general. Any positive in the Hiatus? Our Mavs Roundtable ...

Dalton Trigg

NBA Star Kevin Durant Has Coronavirus - Which Is Trying To Tell Us Something

NBA Star Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets Has Coronavirus - Which Marks Another Sign of Its Seriousness

Mike Fisher

Keep Calm and Sports On: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dogs Will Make You Smile Today

Sports bring us together as a community, it completely connects us and offers a needed distraction, even in the best of times. These are not the best of times.

BriAmaranthus

Best/Worst: Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus' - Doncic and Powell Stress Importance of ‘Social Distancing’

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands. Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Moratorium Donuts: NBA 'Hiatus' Notes, Quotes and Links

The Dallas Mavericks head into an indefinite break on a high note (on the court) but the entire NBA season is now in doubt. Our Notebook, Donuts-Style

Steven Kilpatrick

Mavs and NBA Practice and Travel Plans Halted with Coronavirus Update

Previous Mavs and NBA Practice and Travel Plans Have Been Halted with a New Coronavirus Update - And a New Timetable to Return

Mike Fisher

Mavs & NBA News: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive

The Siren’s Call: DFW Sports Within the Sound of Silence - And A Fight To Survive ... Mavs & NBA News

TJ Macias