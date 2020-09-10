Delay: 2020 NBA Draft Has A New Likely Date

DALLAS - The NBA has informed teams that the 2020 draft is facing a potential delay to Nov. 18 from its previously tentative rescheduled Oct. 15 date, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The new date for the 2020 draft is pending discussions with league owners and general managers in meetings this Thursday and Friday. NBA Free Agency is expected to start soon after the draft.

Why the delay? A few reasons;

-More time for collective bargaining agreement talks, agree on 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds. The extra month of salary cap negotiations is beneficial for an unprecedented, dramatic loss in current and projected NBA revenues, which will be key for trades around the draft.

-More pre-draft preparation time for teams, for what many expect to be virtual regional player combines. There is no real consensus on best overall talent, due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. Basically, expect the unexpected in the 2020 NBA draft, which is a pretty great metaphor for the entire year of 2020!

[READ: Mavs Offseason: 'Tough Guy' Needed - But Luka Won't Vote For Morris]

The Dallas Mavericks hold the No. 18 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft this year, as well as the No. 31 pick (the first pick of the second round) from the Golden State Warriors. It's an important draft for the Mavs, who won’t have their first round pick in 2021 or 2023 as a result of the trade which acquired Kristaps Porzingis.

Will the Mavs hold onto both picks? If so, there will be many opportunities to upgrade the roster with a talented group of 2020 prospects at hand. Check out DallasBasketball.com's Big Board Rankings.