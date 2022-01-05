Dirk Nowitzki's Once In A Lifetime Ceremony: Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks host the best team in the NBA and retire Dirk Nowitzki's #41 jersey in a ceremony after the game.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the best team in the Western Conference and the NBA, the Golden State Warriors, on a Wednesday evening that will be remembered forever in Dallas lore. Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be celebrated as the Mavs retire his #41 jersey in a ceremony after the game.

Nowitzki played 1,522 games with the Mavs and he is the only player in NBA history to spend 21 seasons with the same team. The 14-time NBA All-Star will have his greatest moments in Dallas history remembered with videos, music and entertainment will be held for all fans in attendance. Soon, the 7-foot German will have a statue outside of the American Airlines Center.

“Honestly, that (statue) has to be the last, last honor hopefully I’m getting," Nowitzki, who also has a street named after him in front of the arena, said. "This is a lot. With the street first, the jersey, and the statue outside. You guys know me. That’s a lot of limelight. But I’m going to enjoy it when it gets that point as well.”

Nowitzki, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and owner Mark Cuban will be in attendance. The Mavs hope star Luka Doncic can continue his excellence against the Warriors. In the last seven meetings vs. Golden State, Doncic is averaging 31 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Mavs have a chance to extend their winning streak to four games against prolific shooter Stephen Curry. On Monday, Curry scored only nine points; the only game he's failed to reach double-digits. However don't count Curry out, he hits 5.3 threes per game and averages 27.2 points per game.

DID YOU KNOW? Dallas has taken six of the last seven meetings against Golden State.

INJURY REPORT: Dallas is still without several key players. Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) is questionable; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Boban Marjanović (health and safety protocols) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) is out; Isaiah Thomas (health and safety protocols) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (19-18) VS. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (29-7)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Warriors.

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road for a game vs. in-state rivals Houston Rockets on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

LAST WORD: Doncic on Nowitzki's jersey retirement:

"He deserves that and everything else that happens. He gave so much to Dallas and Dallas gave back to him. He did a lot of things, not just for people from Europe but in the United States. Everybody has the highest respect for him, the highest everything."