Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Dirk Dishes On Break-Up Of 2011 Mavs Title Team

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Whether giving credit or placing blame, it's important to remember that by the time Dirk Nowitzki had achieved superstardom, he was a fourth member of "The Triangle of Trust,'' joining owner Mark Cuban, GM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle in the decision-making process of their beloved Dallas Mavericks.

But loyalty and trust aside, that doesn't mean that Dirk the Player was completely on board with the breakup of the Mavs following the 2011  NBA title.

"Sometimes you make business decisions that you regret later and sometimes you get lucky with some, as we did in 2011 with some of the guys (Dallas acquired),'' Dirk said via the Dallas Morning News. "Those are ... tough decisions we made as a franchise. But with Donnie, of course we also made some great decisions over my 20-plus years just to be in a position where we can win 50-plus games over 10 years. 

"I think we obviously did more right than wrong,” he said.

Nowitzki isn't just being diplomatic; as I said at the time, the same "idiots'' that opted to disassemble those Mavs were the ones who were smart enough to assemble them in the first place.

As MFFL will recall, it was management's calculated bet that the same aging group - Jason Terry and Shawn Marion and Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler and yes, even Dirk - were not likely to succeed on that level again. And so, against the wishes of the fan base and surely against the wishes of the players who "wanted to defend what was ours,'' the team was allowed to disband.

Also involved: The NBA was embroiled in a labor dispute following the Dallas title.

“I think what hurt us really was the lockout after winning it all,'' Dirk said. "It’s just that we made some business decisions after the lockout that hurt us a little bit in the long run.''

Nowitzki also flashed back to a half-decade before, when Cuban led the decision to allow budding star Steve Nash to leave for Phoenix. It was a calculated decision based on the distrust in Nash's back issues.

"I thought for sure we should’ve kept him,” said Dirk, and once Nash started winning MVP trophies in Phoenix? Yeah, Mavs management goofed.

But Nowitzki's loyalty is well-placed. When he says, "I think we obviously did more right than wrong,” he means "we'' in a literal sense. "The Triangle of Trust'' was invested, together - and Dallas wouldn't have won its title without that.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cuban Praises Lakers For Returning $4.6M Loan - But For Me, This Is Personal

Mark Cuban Praises The Los Angeles Lakers For Returning Their Ill-Gotten $4.6 Million PPP Loan - But For Me, As A Small-Business Owner, This Is Personal

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Hanging at Mark Cuban's Mansion With Dennis Rodman

Whitt's End Hangs at Mark Cuban's Mansion With Dennis Rodman, Just Part of This Week's DFW Sports Notebook Taking You Inside Mavericks and Cowboys and More

Richie Whitt

LeBron on NBA: ‘Nobody Should Be Canceling Anything’

LeBron James acknowledges the COVID-19 Impact on The NBA But Says, ‘Nobody Should Be Canceling Anything’

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban Suggests Major Change In NBA Draft - And In The NCAA

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Suggests Major Change In NBA Draft Format - And A Maybe 'Goodbye' To The NCAA

Mike Fisher

WATCH - Mavs Luka Doncic: Nike ‘Put Me In A Video Game!’

Mavs Luka Doncic: Nike ‘Put Me In A Video Game!’ As Part of Jordan Brand Sneakers Release

Mike Fisher

Mavs Made 1984 NBA Draft Trade Offer for Michael Jordan

Yes, The Dallas Mavericks Made A 1984 NBA Draft Trade Offer for Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls Said 'No.' You Know How It Turned Out

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic's First Official Jordan Brand Sneaker To Release Thursday

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Finally Receiving His First Official Jordan Brand Sneaker Release On April 30th.

Matt Galatzan

'The Last Dance,' Dallas Style: Rodman, Sex, Drugs & The Mavs

The Last Dance' Is Reintroducing The World to Dennis Rodman. We Knew Him Briefly Back When It Was Sex, Drugs & The Dallas Mavericks

Mike Fisher

Dirk From Mavs Mountain: Title Team Had 'Love' & 'No Egos'

Dirk Nowitzki Speaks From Mavs Mountain: Our Title Team Won Because It Had All 'Love' and 'No Egos'

Mike Fisher

Texas Gov. Abbott Decision Means Mavs Could Open Practice Facilities on May 8

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will let stay-at-home order expire April 30. That means the NBA's Dallas Maverick could open their practice facilities on May 8

BriAmaranthus