Dirk Explains Barkley-Related Reason for No. 41

While we're marveling over No. 41, a reminder of the Charles Barkley-related reason Dirk chose that number in Dallas.

DALLAS - All Dallas Mavericks followers know that coming soon will be a Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement ceremony to celebrate his brilliant 21-year career with the Mavs. And we also all know that owner Mark Cuban has talked about the building of a statue to commemorate forever all the things that Dirk has meant to the Mavs and to DFW.

But ... when?

Now we know: According to multiple reports, the first big day will come on Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Luka Doncic-led Mavs play at the AAC against the Golden State Warriors.

So 41 it was. And will always be.

We've known for a while that owner Mark Cuban has been contemplating for years exactly how and when to do right the retirement of Nowitzki’s No. 41.

Cuban said not too long ago, “Dirk and I are discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out.''

There is no right or wrong time or way to do this ... as long as it gets done.

Same thing goes with building a statue in Nowitzki’s likeness, which is also part of the Mavs master plan. Oh, and Cuban and Nowitzki have both spoken to DallasBasketball.com about the greatest player in franchise history becoming a part of the ownership team. Again, we have seen a step forward in that regard with Dirk taking on a semi-official role as a front-office consultant, as he was involved in the decision to hire new head coach Jason Kidd.

“We’re also talking about hopefully being able to unveil a model for the statue at the beginning of next year as well,” Cuban has said. “So hopefully we can put the two together. Nothing is etched in stone yet, but we’re looking at it.”

The statue is coming. Someday. The No. 41 in the rafters? It's now a "circle the date.'' And in the end? It'll look way more fitting than "No. 14'' ever would have.