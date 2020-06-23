DALLAS – More than 100 days ago, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s jaw dropped when the NBA announced its suspension due to COVID-19. Now, the NBA is attempting a restart on July 30 in Orlando.

This week is full of important dates as teams and players prep for the “bubble” they will live in for about three months. In order for basketball to be return on the projected timeline, the next seven days need to go smoothly.

Dallas is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, close to clinching a playoff spot with a seven-game lead over the Grizzlies.

The format in Orlando begins with eight regular-season games to determine playoff seeding, allowing some of the bubble teams an opportunity at the playoffs.

Beyond securing a playoff spot, the eight games are important – they provide the Mavs the chance to move up in the standings, as the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz are 2.5 games ahead of Dallas.

Phase two of the NBA’s return to play at the Disney World Resort, begins today. ... with the calendar pages about to flip ...

Donut 1: “Testing Tuesday”

Today at team facilities, players are scheduled to be tested for both COVID-19 via a shallow nasal swab/oral swab and an antibody test done via a blood draw. The NBA has articulated their expectation for some positive tests… But hopefully it’s not a super large number.

Donut 2: Testing Continued

Players will be tested for Coronavirus every other day. After the first day of testing, the antibody test will be repeated only if a player tests positive.

Donut 3: Don’t Expect Names

As tests come back, the teams and players are not required to announce who tests positive. However, the league will know. (For the sake of argument, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys as the guinea pig: Should the public know? Should the media report it?)

Donut 4: Transaction Window

Also today, the transaction window opens, which allows teams to supplement their roster with free agents ahead of the restart. It’s a good chance for teams to increase their depth with free agents, two-way contract and 10-day contract players.

In the case of the Mavs, we’ve had our transactional eye on the injured Courtney Lee and on Dallas resident Ryan Broekhoff ... But Brad Townsend suggests Dallas might not waive Lee at all. Stay tuned..

Donut 5: Welcome back

Starting today, teams will reportedly be permitted to have up to 10 coaches and four players at facilities, with eight players allowed July 1.

Donut 6: Decide Day

All players have until June 24 to inform their teams whether they plan to participate in the NBA's return-to-play plan. Some players have medical concern, others the desire to make sure there is focus on the civil rights movement. A most unique case is that of Portland’s Trevor Ariza, who is opting out of playing in order to be a dad to his 12-year-old son.

Donut 7: Pay Cut

Any player who opts out of the restarted season will have his compensation reduced by 1/92.6th for each game missed, up to a cap of 14 games. This number was agreed on by the NBA and union.

Donut 8: “Protected” and “Excused” Exceptions

There are exceptions to the pay cut. "Protected" players are those believed to be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. If a panel of three medical professionals determines high illness risk, the player will get the "excused" label. This must be done by June 25.

Donut 9: Swelling Florida Cases

Speaking of Coronavirus… Cases in Florida continue to swell. The state reported 4,049 new cases on Saturday, a new daily record. In a recent call, commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida, and sounded "resolute but somber,” according to ESPN.

Donut 10: Ink It

On Saturday June 27, two-way contracts (for only the 22 teams in Orlando) can be signed. Sunday June 28 is the last day to waive a player, with the deadline being 4 p.m. CT.

Donut 11: Champion (!)

Whichever team holds up the trophy at the end of the newly-restarted NBA season will be distinct, in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. With these circumstances, we think the champion -contrary to those suggesting an asterisk - deserves an “!” next to their name on the trophy.

Donut 12: Did You Know?

The NBA has crowned a champion every year since its inception in 1949-50. Fingers crossed the streak will live on.

Bonus Donut: Phase 3

Players will report to their team facilities for mandatory individual workouts on July 1. Coaches are allowed to observe and instruct. However, group workouts will still not be allowed, and no more than eight players will be allowed to enter the facility at any given time.