Doncic Makes NBA History, But Mavs Lose to Clippers in Game 3

DALLAS - It took one minute of Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers for "MVP" chants for Luka Doncic to roar from a rowdy 17,705 fans at the American Airlines Center, but ...

The Mavs lost to the Clippers, 118-108, in the best-of-seven first-round NBA Playoffs series. Doncic displayed another unreal performance that made NBA history and Dallas maintains a 2-1 series lead but Dallas lost an early 19-point lead to lose the game.

Fans, some who have been waiting over a year to watch NBA basketball in person, stood on their feet until the first Dallas bucket was made - fittingly, a Doncic mid-range floater. Doncic scored the first eight Dallas points, which caused the MVP chants and a big smile across the Slovenian star's face.

The game marked the first playoff game in five years in Dallas and one of the largest crowds in the NBA since the league was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBA legend and former Mav Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance, drinking a beer from a suite.

The Clippers cut the once-at-19 Mavs lead to 34-31 before ending the first quarter, going on a 14-0 run while Doncic was out.

The Clippers were clearly trying to get under Doncic's skin all night. Rajon Rondo, who was boo'd consistently by Mavs fans, and Patrick Beverley, both swiped hard fouls on the Dallas guard.

It only seemed to fuel Doncic's domination, as he finished with 44 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

For the seventh time in his nine playoff games (all against the Clippers), Doncic scored 20 or more points in the first half. Even more impressive, Doncic joined elite company, scoring almost 300 points in his first nine postseason games - joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (325), Michael Jordan (325), Wilt Chamberlain (299) and Bob Mcadoo (295). Most impressive, Doncic became the first player in NBA history with 275 points, 75 rebounds, 75 assists through 9 career playoff games.

The Clippers got going with much thanks to hot shooting from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who finished with 35 points and 29 points, respectively. LA gained a seven-point lead in the third quarter, shooting 60 percent from the field.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavs could never regain their footing. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber sank crucial three-pointers to put the Mavs within striking distance with time dwindling down, but it wasn't enough.

Leonard, George and the Clippers claimed Game 3, but after feeling the heat and technical fouls, it seems the entertainment of this series is just getting rolling.

Next, the teams remain in Dallas for Game 4 on Sunday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT (TNT broadcast).

"I wish we would've given them a win,'' Luka said of the Dallas crowd. "But we'll try again on Sunday."