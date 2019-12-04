Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
DBcom Boards

Donnie Nelson: Mavs Have a 'Never Patient' 'Shark Tank'-Style Approach to Contender Status

Dalton Trigg

If you haven't noticed yet, there's something extremely special brewing in Dallas sports right now, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the underwhelming Dallas Cowboys (and trust me, I say that as a frustrated self-proclaimed Cowboys fan who is seeking change). Yes, the Dallas Mavericks, and more specifically, Luka Doncic, are wreaking havoc on the league right now. 

Doncic has officially entered the MVP conversation at age 20, leading the Mavs to a 14-6 record, good for fourth in the Western Conference, while averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. And in his most recent performances? Well, he went to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' house and was the best player on the floor, snapping the league-leading Lakers' 10-game winning streak. Then, he went to New Orleans and dropped a 33-point, 18-rebound double-double with five assists on the Pelicans in just 28 minutes to complete a 3-0 road trip sweep.

Something like this is completely unprecedented, given Doncic's age, but as we've learned from Day 1, and as we keep learning day-by-day, everything with this guy is unprecedented. He's a generational talent that has single-handedly accelerated his team's timeline by at least two-to-three years.

We recently talked about Doncic's rise a bonafide NBA superstar with the guy that scouted him from an early age and pulled the trigger on Draft Night to land him in Dallas -- Mavericks' General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, Donnie Nelson.

"Whenever you see Luka, whether he's in a Real Madrid jersey or a Mavericks (jersey), he brings the ability to make everyone else better," said Nelson on our Mavs Step Back Podcast. "He's a special passer. At 6-8, he can put the ball down. He can shoot the long ball. He loves big moments."

"I didn't know we'd be this good, this fast," Nelson admitted, "but we'll take it."

Given that the Mavs are now approaching 'contender status' due to the speed of Doncic's development - Dallas moved to 14-6, good for fourth in the West, following a Tuesday win at New Orleans and plays host to Minnesota tonight - the next logical question we asked Nelson was if the team would try to add the next big roster piece now, or if they'd take more of a patient approach with the group of guys they currently have.

"Well, it's never 'patient,'" said Nelson of the organizational approach. "Because we want to be as good as we can be... yesterday. ... We're always working phones, looking for every angle. That's just the way that we are, and that certainly comes from Rick (Carlisle's) desire to win. And Mark (Cuban), that's just the way he conducts his life on and off the floor. The 'Shark Tank' is something we live every minute of every day. It's 'turn over every rock,' and then turn it over three more times just to make sure."

How big is the size of said 'rocks'? Could it be Blake Griffin-sized, as we've already laid out the blueprint for in recent weeks? Or maybe it's more moderately-sized rocks for players like Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic, Miami's Goran Dragic or Memphis' Andre Iguodala? 

And despite a source telling DallasBasketball.com that the Mavs aren't in any big hurry to make a trade, amid ESPN regurgitating our Iguodala report from this past summer, we believe Nelson's comments could foreshadow a Mavs trade before the deadline. This team, having won road games against the Nuggets, Rockets and Lakers, is just starting to scratch the surface of what it could be, and if Nelson and Mavs' owner Mark Cuban see an opportunity that could elevate them into competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy this season, you better believe there going to do everything within their power to get it done.

"We're cut out to bring the best possible on the planet earth right here to our backyard in Dallas," says Nelson.

That's big words coming from a big-time front-office executive who's been on a major hot-streak for a year and a half now. Now, with December 15 coming up soon (the date where recently-signed players over the summer can be traded), we just have to wait and see how hot that fire remains.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I Feel Amazing': Award-Winner Luka Doncic Overpowers Pelicans; Mavs Sweep 3-Game Road Trip

Dalton Trigg
1 0

NBA West Player of the Month Luka Doncic made short work of the Pelicans on Wednesday night by posting a massive 33-point, 18-rebound double-double in just three quarters to lead Dallas to another win

Are the Mavs NBA Playoff-Bound? The Computer - And Houston's Daryl Morey - Say It Is So

Mike Fisher
0

After a Long Drought, the Dallas Mavericks Seem NBA Playoff-Bound. Who Says So? The Computer - And Houston GM Daryl Morey

Mavs at Pels Preview: Dallas' Next Enemy? 'Physicality'

Steven Kilpatrick
0

DallasBasketball.com's Mavs at Pels Preview Has 'Our Boys In Blue' Reaching Toward the Top of The NBA West. But Dallas' Next Enemy? 'Physicality'

Mavs Monday Donuts: How Unicorns and Workhorses Better LeBron's Lakers

Steven Kilpatrick
0

The Mavs Move to 13-6 and Hold Fourth Place In the NBA West As We Bake the Monday Donuts: How Unicorns and Workhorses Better LeBron's Lakers

Mavs Step Back Episode 48: Luka's Mavs get 'Biggest Win of the Season' Against LeBron's Lakers, 114-100

Dalton Trigg
0

Mavs Step Back Episode 48: Luka's Mavs get 'Biggest Win of the Season' Against LeBron's Lakers, 114-100

Mavs End 10-Game Lakers Winning Streak With 114-100 Victory in L.A.

Matt Galatzan
0

Behind a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks dismantled the NBA leading Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 at the Staples Center

Mavs at Lakers Preview Donuts: How Luka Is Changing Our NBA West Playoff Thoughts

Matthew Postins
0

The Beautiful, Brutal Western Conference has seen more turnover than just the Dallas Mavericks crashing the party - and today, the "crashing'' continues with a Mavs matinee at the LeBron-led Lakers

'Absolutely Breathtaking': Big Third Quarter From Doncic Earns Mavs 120-113 Win in Phoenix

Matt Galatzan
1 0

Thanks to a clutch second half from Luka Doncic, the Mavs earned their first win over the Suns in Phoenix since early in the the 2015-16 season

Mavs at Suns Preview: Giving Thanks For Luka Doncic - And Those Too-Early 'MVP' Chants

Steven Kilpatrick
0

Don't Misunderstand; We're Caught Up in it, too. Thankful for it in This Holiday Season, Really. But as Dallas Visits Phoenix Tonight, Mavs Nation, Maybe It's Too Early To Chant 'MVP' For Luka Doncic

Mavs Thanksgiving Donuts: Donnie On How Luka Doncic Has Altered the Timetable

Mike Fisher
0

We've got NBA Trade Ideas, We've Got On-the-Scene Analysis of the Weekend's Dallas Mavericks Games, and We've got Mavs Thanksgiving Donuts with a Donnie Nelson exclusive On How Luka Doncic Has Altered the Timetable