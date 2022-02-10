Mavericks Agree To Contract Extension With Dorian Finney-Smith

In a day full of trades, the Mavs doubled down in keeping one of their own.

In the final-year of a three-year, $12 million contract, Dorian Finney-Smith has played his way into being an integral part of what the Dallas Mavericks are building going forward.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There was a clear focus from the Mavericks to retain both Jalen Brunson and Finney-Smith as they were not available in trade discussions with other teams. Both players are on the final year of their respective contracts.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks and Finney-Smith are finalizing a four-year, $52 million contract extension—the max Dallas could offer in a potential negotiation.

Finney-Smith is in the midst of a career-year for the Mavericks with averages of 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He's been a key 3-and-D wing converting at a 36.3 percent clip from three-point range while serving as a key wing defender.

Originally signed by the Mavericks after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Finney-Smith is now in his sixth season with the Mavericks organization. He's been touted as a key player-development success story.

While the Mavericks very well could keep him in the fold, they do have the option of moving Finney-Smith in a trade during the offseason. Otherwise, there was a risk of losing him for nothing had he signed with a team using cap space.

The focus for the Mavericks now shifts to Brunson's free agency. He has been reportedly seeking a contract with an average salary exceeding $20 million per season.

By acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie in part of the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards, some consider the veteran guard as being a 'hedge' ahead of Brunson reaching free agency.

Dinwiddie has struggled to find success after coming back from a torn ACL injury. He did not last one season as a member of the Wizards after signing a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency. It would be a real risk to rely on Dinwiddie in the event of a Brunson departure.